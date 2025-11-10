1 In 4 Heart Patients Now Below 50, Say Doctors In Jaipur
There is a rise in heart diseases among people aged 40 to 50 years due to unhealthy lifestyle, high stress and obesity, said doctors.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
Jodhpur: In an alarming trend, one in every four heart patients in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district is aged below 50, senior cardiologists said.
Recently, two heart attack cases have raised concern among doctors. In the first case, a man, who had come from Germany to attend his friend's marriage, died of a heart attack while participating in his wedding procession. In the other case, a man busy making preparations for his sister's wedding suffered a heart attack and died. Both were under 35 and had their eyes were donated.
Dr Pawan Sarda, a senior cardiologist in Jodhpur, said these are not lone instances but such cases are being reported everywhere, raising alarming concerns about the health of younger people. Every fourth patient is under 50 so fitness and health awareness are crucial for all, Dr Sarda said.
Rajendra Jain, president of the Jodhpur Chapter of the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan, said Shashank Parikh and Akshay Vohra died of sudden heart attack and with the permission of their families, their eyes have been donated.
Thirty two-year-old Akshay Vohra, a Bhilwara industrialist originally from Jasol, had been busy preparing for his cousin's wedding for the last few days. He suffered a heart attack at midnight on November 8 and died during treatment. His family agreed to donate his eyes.
Another 32-year-old man, Shashank Parikh, hailing from Chandi Hall, Kapad Bazar, Jodhpur, and working in Germany, had come to attend his friend's wedding. On November 7, while attending the wedding procession, he suffered a massive heart attack and was taken to the hospital, where he died during treatment. The Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan convinced his father, Sunil, and wife, Kritika Parikh, to donate his eyes.
Dr Sarda, former professor of cardiology at Dr SN Medical College, said there has been a change in the pattern of heart disease. "Nowadays, one in four patients is under 50. This is a very alarming situation. Earlier it was believed that heart disease occurred in Western countries at the age of 65 to 70, and in India at the age of 50 to 60. However, in recent years, a large number of heart disease cases are occurring in the 40 to 50 age group, which is quite concerning," he said.
Doctors suggested that blood pressure should be checked regularly after the age of 25 as this is a major factor behind heart disease and diabetes. Those with a family history of heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes should be more cautious, they added.
"It is important to stay away from smoking and alcohol. Furthermore, nowadays people opt for rigorous exercises for fitness but this should be avoided. Exercise should be moderate so that it doesn't cause any problem," Dr Sarda added.
