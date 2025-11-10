ETV Bharat / state

1 In 4 Heart Patients Now Below 50, Say Doctors In Jaipur

Jodhpur: In an alarming trend, one in every four heart patients in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district is aged below 50, senior cardiologists said.

Recently, two heart attack cases have raised concern among doctors. In the first case, a man, who had come from Germany to attend his friend's marriage, died of a heart attack while participating in his wedding procession. In the other case, a man busy making preparations for his sister's wedding suffered a heart attack and died. Both were under 35 and had their eyes were donated.

Dr Pawan Sarda, a senior cardiologist in Jodhpur, said these are not lone instances but such cases are being reported everywhere, raising alarming concerns about the health of younger people. Every fourth patient is under 50 so fitness and health awareness are crucial for all, Dr Sarda said.

Rajendra Jain, president of the Jodhpur Chapter of the Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan, said Shashank Parikh and Akshay Vohra died of sudden heart attack and with the permission of their families, their eyes have been donated.

Thirty two-year-old Akshay Vohra, a Bhilwara industrialist originally from Jasol, had been busy preparing for his cousin's wedding for the last few days. He suffered a heart attack at midnight on November 8 and died during treatment. His family agreed to donate his eyes.