ETV Bharat / state

'Miracle Of Sorts': One-And-A-Half-Year-Old Falls Off Moving Train in MP, Survives

Jabalpur: A one-and-a-half-year-old child miraculously survived after falling from the emergency window of moving Pawan Express in Madhya Pradesh near Katni and Jabalpur.

As the child fell from the moving train, passengers pulled the chain and the train came to a halt. What happened next was almost a miracle. Sources said, 26-year-old Sanjida Khatoon, a resident of Mumbai, was traveling from Muzaffarpur to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminal with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Khatoon was traveling on the lower berth. The train departed from Katni station and headed towards Jabalpur, picking up speed. Khatoon had placed her daughter beside her on the seat and was busy on her mobile phone. Meanwhile, the child began playing on the seat and reached the emergency window, unnoticed by her mother.

According to passengers, the child was trying to stand on the emergency window, which has fewer iron bars than normal ones, when she fell out. Khatoon began crying following which the passengers pulled the chain and stopped the train. Several passengers got onto the tracks and ran in search of the child.

The child was found a short distance away. She had suffered injuries to her head, back, arms, and legs, and was bleeding from several parts of her body. But she was alive. Passengers picked her up and brought her back to the train.