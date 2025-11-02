1.21 Lakh Candidates Take Karnataka College Lecturer Recruitment Exam In 11 Districts
No untoward incidents were reported at any centre. Strict enforcement of rules led to discomfort as many were made to remove sacred threads, bangles, etc.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) to fill up vacancies for college lecturer posts was conducted across 11 districts on Sunday. Around 1.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of the 1.34 lakh who had registered, marking a 90% attendance record.
The test was conducted in 34 subjects across 316 centres in Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said the exams were held without any reported incidents of malpractice.
"We took strict measures to prevent any irregularities. No untoward incidents were reported at any centre," H Prasanna, executive director of KEA, said in a press release. Answer sheets from all centres were scanned and uploaded by evening, and key answers for all subjects will be announced later this week, he added.
Jewellery, Sacred Threads Removed at Ballari Centres
In Ballari, some candidates expressed discomfort over the enforcement of rules requiring the removal of jewellery and sacred religious threads before entering the exam halls. Despite being aware of the guidelines, several candidates turned up wearing earrings, nose rings, bracelets, and religious wrist threads, only to be instructed by the staff to remove these items before entry. "It was mandatory to follow the rules. Although some students were upset, the measures were necessary to maintain transparency," said an exam officer.
The district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Nagendra Prasad K, declared the 200-meter radius around exam centres as a restricted zone. All nearby photocopy and internet shops were temporarily closed during the exam hours from 10 am to 1 pm.
Measures Taken to Uphold Exam Integrity
The KEA's tightened security measures were aimed at avoiding malpractices and ensuring the integrity of the examination. These included restrictions on personal items, shutting down photocopy services, and a ban on outsiders near exam centres. Though some candidates were unhappy with the strict enforcement of rules, most complied and proceeded to take the test without further incident.
The K-SET exam is an important qualifying test for lecturer positions in degree colleges across Karnataka. The results, expected after the release of answer keys and evaluation, will determine eligibility for thousands of aspiring lecturers across the state.
