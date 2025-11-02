ETV Bharat / state

1.21 Lakh Candidates Take Karnataka College Lecturer Recruitment Exam In 11 Districts

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) to fill up vacancies for college lecturer posts was conducted across 11 districts on Sunday. Around 1.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of the 1.34 lakh who had registered, marking a 90% attendance record.

The test was conducted in 34 subjects across 316 centres in Bengaluru, Ballari, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayapura. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said the exams were held without any reported incidents of malpractice.

"We took strict measures to prevent any irregularities. No untoward incidents were reported at any centre," H Prasanna, executive director of KEA, said in a press release. Answer sheets from all centres were scanned and uploaded by evening, and key answers for all subjects will be announced later this week, he added.

Jewellery, Sacred Threads Removed at Ballari Centres

In Ballari, some candidates expressed discomfort over the enforcement of rules requiring the removal of jewellery and sacred religious threads before entering the exam halls. Despite being aware of the guidelines, several candidates turned up wearing earrings, nose rings, bracelets, and religious wrist threads, only to be instructed by the staff to remove these items before entry. "It was mandatory to follow the rules. Although some students were upset, the measures were necessary to maintain transparency," said an exam officer.