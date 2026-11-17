Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Man Dead, Wife And 2 Sons Injured As Car Falls Off Bridge
The vehicle smashed through the expressway railing and plunged off a bridge resulting in death of one person and injuries to three others.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Ratlam: A man died while his wife and two sons were injured after a car in which they were travelling met with an accident near the Jaora area on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning.
The vehicle which was driving at high speed broke through the railing and plunged approximately 30 feet off a bridge.
Of the four family members who were traveling in the car, one person died while three others sustained severe injuries.
Sabir Ali, a resident of Mumbai, died in the accident, while his wife and two sons sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Ratlam Medical College. The family was traveling from Mumbai to Kanpur when the accident occurred.
Following the incident, the highway patrolling team discovered the wreckage of the vehicle. Later, a rescue operation was initiated, and the injured were admitted to the hospital.
The Honda City car (registered in Maharashtra, license plate MH 34 AT 8414) suddenly went out of control near Valarundi, within the jurisdiction of the Shivgarh police station, and the vehicle broke through the roadside railing and crash barrier and fell into a ravine.
The CCTV footage captured the incident of the car breaking through the railing and falling off the bridge.
Ratlam Additional SP Rakesh Kumar said that, following the information regarding the accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the personnel from the toll operating company and the Shivgarh police launched a rescue operation and transported the injured to the hospital.
Police said that the exact cause of the incident will only be determined after the injured are in a position to get their statements recorded.
Since November 1, 4 car accidents have taken place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in the vicinity of Ratlam, and in all the cases, vehicles lost control and broke through the expressway railings and plunged off the 8-lane highway. In the accidents, 5 people lost their lives.
Also Read