ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: Man Dead, Wife And 2 Sons Injured As Car Falls Off Bridge

Ratlam: A man died while his wife and two sons were injured after a car in which they were travelling met with an accident near the Jaora area on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle which was driving at high speed broke through the railing and plunged approximately 30 feet off a bridge.

Of the four family members who were traveling in the car, one person died while three others sustained severe injuries.

Sabir Ali, a resident of Mumbai, died in the accident, while his wife and two sons sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Ratlam Medical College. The family was traveling from Mumbai to Kanpur when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, the highway patrolling team discovered the wreckage of the vehicle. Later, a rescue operation was initiated, and the injured were admitted to the hospital.

The Honda City car (registered in Maharashtra, license plate MH 34 AT 8414) suddenly went out of control near Valarundi, within the jurisdiction of the Shivgarh police station, and the vehicle broke through the roadside railing and crash barrier and fell into a ravine.