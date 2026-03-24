Zinedine Zidane All Set To Become Next France Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026
Zinedine Zidane has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to take charge of the French football team after the World Cup.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 11:06 AM IST
Hyderabad: Zinedine Zidane is all set to become the head coach of the French football team after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a report by ESPN. The report mentions that the Real Madrid manager and the French Football Federation (FFF) have reached an agreement.
After the upcoming World Cup, Didier Deschamps will step down from his role as the head coach after serving in the position for 14 years. Deschamps’ remarkable achievement was in 2018, when he led the team to the World Cup title and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. He also guided the team to the finals of UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Notably, He is one of the few to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.
FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be played from June 12, and France is grouped with Senegal, Norway and one other team that will qualify for the tournament. They will start their campaign against Senegal on June 17.
Zinedine Zidane will succeed Didier Deschamps as France national team head coach in the summer, with a verbal agreement already reached, sources have told @LaurensJulien.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 23, 2026
He will officially be appointed once the 2026 World Cup is concluded for France. pic.twitter.com/w0fzvaU5cc
Zidane’s wait for a coaching role
According to the report, Zidane has been linked with the France job ever since ending his second spell at Real Madrid in 2021. He was waiting for Deschamps to step down. The duo was part of the 1998 World Cup-winning squad. Now, after France’s 2026 World Cup campaign comes to an end, he will take over the job. Details about his backroom staff are yet to be finalised.
After having a successful playing career, Zidane also replicated it in his coaching career. He was appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid in 2016 after getting a promotion from the reserve side.
He won three UEFA Champions League titles in a row with Los Blancos and also led them to two FIFA Club World Cups and UEFA Super Cups. He also coached the team to a title run in the La Liga 2016-17. He left for a brief period in 2018 but guided the team to the La Liga title once again after returning.