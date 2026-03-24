ETV Bharat / sports

Zinedine Zidane All Set To Become Next France Coach After FIFA World Cup 2026

Hyderabad: Zinedine Zidane is all set to become the head coach of the French football team after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a report by ESPN. The report mentions that the Real Madrid manager and the French Football Federation (FFF) have reached an agreement.

After the upcoming World Cup, Didier Deschamps will step down from his role as the head coach after serving in the position for 14 years. Deschamps’ remarkable achievement was in 2018, when he led the team to the World Cup title and the 2021 UEFA Nations League. He also guided the team to the finals of UEFA Euro 2016 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Notably, He is one of the few to win the World Cup both as a player and a manager.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be played from June 12, and France is grouped with Senegal, Norway and one other team that will qualify for the tournament. They will start their campaign against Senegal on June 17.