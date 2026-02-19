ETV Bharat / sports

Bennett, Raza Power Zimbabwe To 6-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl (L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, 2026. ( AFP )

Colombo: Brian Bennett’s measured fifty and Sikandar Raza’s raw power propelled Zimbabwe to a facile six-wicket win over a fancied Sri Lanka as the Africans entered the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a clean slate, here on Thursday.

Chasing 179 on a rather sluggish surface, Zimbabwe needed pragmatism and force in equal measure, and those elements were offered to them by Bennett (63 not out, 48 balls) and Raza (45, 26b) respectively.

Zimbabwe scaled down the target in 19.3 overs.

Both the teams have already entered the Super Eights from Group B, and African outfit can be proud their show in the group phase as they also had defeated Australia in an earlier match.

The African side started quite well, reaching 55 for no loss in the Power Play segment, thanks to openers Bennett and Tadi Marumani (34, 26b). In all, they added 69 runs for the first wicket in 8.3 overs before Marumani fell to Dunith Wellalage, offering the left-arm spinner a return catch.

Ryan Burl ensured that Zimbabwe did not lose the initial momentum, making a quick 12-23 and the highlight was a massive 103-meter six off Wellalage over long-on. Burl perished to a slower bouncer by pacer Dasun Shanaka but the arrival of Raza changed the complexion of the match.

Bennett reached his fifty in 41 balls but Zimbabwe needed some muscle in their chase. Raza pummelled pacer Dilshan Madushanka for two sixes in a row, followed by a four in the 15th over to give his side some steam.

The skipper, who suffered cramps in the later part of his innings, then clouted a six and four off spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the 16th over as Zimbabwe brought down the asking rate to 6.5.