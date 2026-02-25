ETV Bharat / sports

Zimbabwe: Freedom Team India Cannot Afford To Underestimate

Zimbabwe's players stand for the national anthem before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: On paper, Zimbabwe are the least intimidating of India's Super 8 opponents, especially after the drubbing they suffered against the West Indies in their opening Super 8 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai the other day. But they have also shown how dangerous they can be, ask Australia!

They are in this phase of the tournament with the most liberating asset in sport — nothing to lose. Zimbabwe's journey through the Group stage has been built on that freedom. They have played without the weight of expectation, without the burden of reputation, and without the fear of failure. It has made them unpredictable, expressive, and at times, disarmingly effective.

In their post-match interactions, Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza has repeatedly spoken about "playing with belief" and "trusting our natural game." It is a simple philosophy, but in T20 cricket, it can be disruptive. Teams that are not expected to win often take risks that favourites are reluctant to take.

Alongside him, Richard Ngarava offers left-arm angles that can cramp India's right-handers and force them to hit square against the wind. In conditions where the ball can grip, his cutters and cross-seam variations become significantly harder to line up.

But it is in the middle overs that Zimbabwe’s bowling could truly come alive on this surface. Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl form a spin pair built for surfaces like Chepauk — one offering control and drift, the other a skiddy, stump-to-stump threat. They are not express wicket-takers, but they are capable of building pressure, and that is often enough against a batting line-up trying to force the pace.

With the bat, Zimbabwe’s approach has been collective rather than star-driven. Dion Myers provides stability, capable of pacing an innings on slower decks, while Ben Curran is their most fluent player of spin — someone who can rotate strike and disrupt India's middle-overs plans. Add to that the late-order hitting of Burl and Raza, and Zimbabwe possess the pieces to stretch the game deeper than India would like.