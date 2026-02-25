ETV Bharat / sports

Zimbabwe Dare To Dream As Burl Eyes India Upset In Must-Win World Cup Clash

By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: There was a curious calm in the voice of Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl as he walked into a press room that understood the scale of what waited outside. The questions were direct, the stakes obvious, and the opponent looming large. This is not just a group fixture but a knock-out before the knock-outs — Zimbabwe against India in Chennai, with both teams knowing that anything less than victory could shut the door on a semi-final berth in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Burl did not dodge that reality. "It’s obviously a must-win game for us. It’s also a must-win game for India," he said, stating the obvious but also framing the tension that hangs over Chepauk. In a tournament defined by momentum swings, both sides arrive with the bruises of recent defeats — India stung by South Africa, Zimbabwe halted after an unbeaten group phase by West Indies — and both searching for a clean, emphatic reset.

For Zimbabwe, the romance of the occasion is impossible to ignore. They do not play India often. They do not often find themselves on a stage where an entire cricketing nation is the opponent and the audience at once. But Burl’s words hinted at something more hardened than romanticism. "We'll grab the opportunity with both hands," he said, and there was a conviction that Zimbabwe’s campaign so far — built on discipline, structure, and clarity of roles — has given them reason to believe.

Yet, belief must travel through conditions, and Chennai may be the first major test of Zimbabwe’s adaptability in this tournament. From Colombo's slower decks to Mumbai’s truer surfaces and now the abrasive, tactical terrain of Chepauk, the journey has demanded constant recalibration. Burl spoke of it almost clinically: Different methods, different tempos, different risk points. In Sri Lanka, they held wickets and launched late. Against high-power batting sides, they have had to consider early strikes to disrupt rhythm. Against India, he knows, both plans might be required within the same innings.

And then there is the pressure of playing India in India — a factor Burl acknowledged without dressing it up. The crowd, the familiarity of conditions, the expectation — all lean India's way. But pressure, he added, "does funny things to teams."

It is a reminder that the same energy that lifts India can also tighten them, especially a batting unit that has shown vulnerability against spin in this tournament.

Burl did not explicitly lay out Zimbabwe’s tactical blueprint, but he did not deny the obvious either. Zimbabwe have watched India's dismissals. They have noted the patterns. They possess, as Burl proudly pointed out, a bowling attack of uncommon variety: Left-arm seam, right-arm seam, leg spin, off spin, and left-arm orthodox. In a format built on matchups, that range offers Zimbabwe the ability to keep changing questions for India’s batters, he said.

At the centre of that plan will inevitably be Sikandar Raza, who Burl confirmed will play despite a heavy knock in the previous game. "Good luck telling him that he's not going to play against India, he is playing 100 per cent," Burl said with a smile, a line that revealed both Raza's competitive fire and his importance to this side. With bat and ball, Raza remains Zimbabwe's fulcrum — the player who links their phases and absorbs pressure.