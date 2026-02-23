ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe To Take On West Indies In Search Of Another Upset

Hyderabad: The fixture between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played on Monday, February 23, in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will begin at 7 PM with the toss set to take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Two-time T20 World Cup winners, the West Indies, are in excellent form. They won all their matches in the group stage and advanced to the second stage of the tournament as group leaders. In Group C, they defeated two-time winners England, Italy, Scotland, and Nepal.

Shai Hope's West Indies bowling unit has been particularly impressive, taking 38 wickets in the group stage, the most among the 20 teams, and bowling out the opposition in three of their four matches.

Zimbabwe in stellar form

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, surprised everyone by qualifying for the Super 8s. This is a major achievement for the African team, considering they failed to qualify for the 2024 edition. They topped Group B by defeating former champions Australia and Sri Lanka, and this was the main reason for the Australian team's early departure.

Zimbabwe suffered a major setback when Brendan Taylor was ruled out due to injury before the tournament began, but they continued to progress and topped their group. Brian Bennett made up for this loss, scoring consecutive fifties against Australia and Sri Lanka.