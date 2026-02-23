T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe To Take On West Indies In Search Of Another Upset
Zimbabwe and the West Indies have both been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.
Hyderabad: The fixture between Zimbabwe and West Indies will be played on Monday, February 23, in the Super 8s of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will begin at 7 PM with the toss set to take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Two-time T20 World Cup winners, the West Indies, are in excellent form. They won all their matches in the group stage and advanced to the second stage of the tournament as group leaders. In Group C, they defeated two-time winners England, Italy, Scotland, and Nepal.
Shai Hope's West Indies bowling unit has been particularly impressive, taking 38 wickets in the group stage, the most among the 20 teams, and bowling out the opposition in three of their four matches.
Zimbabwe in stellar form
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, surprised everyone by qualifying for the Super 8s. This is a major achievement for the African team, considering they failed to qualify for the 2024 edition. They topped Group B by defeating former champions Australia and Sri Lanka, and this was the main reason for the Australian team's early departure.
Zimbabwe suffered a major setback when Brendan Taylor was ruled out due to injury before the tournament began, but they continued to progress and topped their group. Brian Bennett made up for this loss, scoring consecutive fifties against Australia and Sri Lanka.
Bennett has been Zimbabwe's leading run-scorer in this format, amassing nearly 1,000 runs since the last T20 World Cup. In the Super 8s, Zimbabwe will be hoping that players like Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl take on more responsibility if they are to build on this momentum.
Captain Sikandar Raza hasn't done much with the ball, but his batting and leadership have proven significant. In Richard Ngarava's absence, Blessing Muzarabani has led the attack admirably. Muzarabani has received strong support from Brad Evans. Raza will hope to continue this momentum in the Super 8s.
Head-to-head record
In head-to-head matches, the West Indies have the upper hand over Zimbabwe. There have only been four matches between the two teams so far, with the West Indies winning three matches and Zimbabwe winning one. This victory gives them hope for another impressive result.
Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson, Johnson Charles
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa