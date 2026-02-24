ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs WI: Highest Total, Second Biggest Win; West Indies Script Multiple T20 World Cup Records In Their 107-Run Victory

Hyderabad: West Indies dished out a power-packed performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Zimbabwe were expected to put up a tough fight after beating Australia and Zimbabwe, but they were outplayed by the Caribbean side and conceded a defeat by 107 runs in the match. The match saw two major records being scripted during the proceedings.

West Indies score their highest T20 World Cup total

West Indies registered their highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup by posting 254/6 on the scoreboard, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer’s knock of 85 runs from 34 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and seven sixes. Rovman Powell amassed 59 runs from 35 balls during his stay at the crease.

Thanks to the power hitting from Hetmyer and Powell, the team registered their highest team total in the T20 World Cup. Also, it was the second-highest total in the T20 World Cup.

Highest totals in T20 WCs

260/6 - SL vs KEN, Joburg, 2007

254/6 - WI vs ZIM, Wankhede, 2026*

235/5 - IRE vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

230/8 - ENG vs SA, Wankhede, 2016