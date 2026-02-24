ETV Bharat / sports

ZIM vs WI: Highest Total, Second Biggest Win; West Indies Script Multiple T20 World Cup Records In Their 107-Run Victory

West Indies inked multiple records during their victory over Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 24, 2026 at 9:56 AM IST

Hyderabad: West Indies dished out a power-packed performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Zimbabwe were expected to put up a tough fight after beating Australia and Zimbabwe, but they were outplayed by the Caribbean side and conceded a defeat by 107 runs in the match. The match saw two major records being scripted during the proceedings.

West Indies score their highest T20 World Cup total

West Indies registered their highest total in the history of the T20 World Cup by posting 254/6 on the scoreboard, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer’s knock of 85 runs from 34 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and seven sixes. Rovman Powell amassed 59 runs from 35 balls during his stay at the crease.

Thanks to the power hitting from Hetmyer and Powell, the team registered their highest team total in the T20 World Cup. Also, it was the second-highest total in the T20 World Cup.

Highest totals in T20 WCs

260/6 - SL vs KEN, Joburg, 2007

254/6 - WI vs ZIM, Wankhede, 2026*

235/5 - IRE vs OMAN, Colombo SSC, 2026

230/8 - ENG vs SA, Wankhede, 2016

229/4 - SA vs ENG, Wankhede, 2016

225/5 - SL vs OMAN, Pallekele, 2026

19 sixes by West Indies today is the joint-most hit in a T20 World Cup innings alongside NED’s 19 against IRE at Sylhet in the 2014 edition.

Second biggest win margin in the T20 World Cup

After posting a huge total, the Caribbean bowlers dished out a clinical effort to bundle out 147. Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets while Akeal Hosein scalped three wickets. Thanks to the clinical effort from the bowlers, they registered a 107-run victory, which was their second biggest win margin in the tournament history.

Biggest wins margin for WI in T20Is (by runs)

134 vs UGA, Providence, 2024

107 vs ZIM, Wankhede, 2026*

104 vs AFG, Gros Islet, 2024

84 vs PAK, Mirpur, 2014

74 vs AUS, Colombo RPS, 2012

