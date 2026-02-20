ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With Player Of The Match Performance vs Sri Lanka

Sikandar Raza played a key role in Zimbabwe’s win over Sri Lanka, smacking 45 off 26 to win the Player of the Match award.

T20 World Cup 2026 Records
File Photo: Sikandar Raza (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 20, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka in their last T20 World Cup 2026 group game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with a six-wicket win. Captain Sikandar Raza was the chief architect of the victory, smashing 45 runs from 26 deliveries laced with two boundaries and two sixes. His knock helped Zimbabwe chase a target of 182 runs with three balls to spare. With his scintillating knock, Raza broke Rohit Sharma’s record, winning the Player of the Match (POTM) accolade.

Raza breaks Rohit’s record

Raza became the oldest captain to win the POTM award in an ICC event. He broke the former India captain’s record, who won the POTM award in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand for his knock of 76 runs. At that point, Rohit was 37 years and 331 days old, while Raza is currently 39 years and 301 days old. Thus, he became the oldest skipper to win the POTM award in an ICC event.

Raza also overtakes Shoaib Malik

Raza has also become the second-oldest player to win the POTM award in the T20 World Cup, surpassing former Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik’s record. Now, he only has Sanath Jayasuriya ahead of him in the list. The Sri Lankan batter achieved the feat at the age of 39 years and 345 days, while Malik was 39 years and 279 days when he won the POTM award.

Brian Benett also plays a key role in winning

Apart from Raza, Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett also played a key role in the victory with a knock of 63 runs from 48 deliveries laced with eight boundaries. The trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer shone with the ball, taking two wickets each.

Pathum Nissanka was the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka with a knock of 62 runs from 41 deliveries but his knock went in vain as the team failed to defend the total. Only Dilshan Madushanka managed to bowl an economy below 7, while others remained on the expensive side.

