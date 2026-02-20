ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sikandar Raza Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record With Player Of The Match Performance vs Sri Lanka

File Photo: Sikandar Raza ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka in their last T20 World Cup 2026 group game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo with a six-wicket win. Captain Sikandar Raza was the chief architect of the victory, smashing 45 runs from 26 deliveries laced with two boundaries and two sixes. His knock helped Zimbabwe chase a target of 182 runs with three balls to spare. With his scintillating knock, Raza broke Rohit Sharma’s record, winning the Player of the Match (POTM) accolade. Raza breaks Rohit’s record Raza became the oldest captain to win the POTM award in an ICC event. He broke the former India captain’s record, who won the POTM award in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand for his knock of 76 runs. At that point, Rohit was 37 years and 331 days old, while Raza is currently 39 years and 301 days old. Thus, he became the oldest skipper to win the POTM award in an ICC event.