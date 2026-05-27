ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Media Rights: Zee Entertainment In Talks With FIFA Over World Cup Broadcasting Rights In India

Hyderabad: India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises has announced that they are in talks with FIFA to secure the broadcasting rights in India for the World Cup 2026 starting from June 11. The company issued a statement confirming the same on Tuesday. The moves come at a significant moment for the Indian football fans, considering that the talks between FIFA and the Reliance-Disney joint venture are currently at a deadlock, with the tournament set to start in a few days.

“With an aim to build a competitive sports content offering, the Company is also in talks with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to broadcast and stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India,” the company said in the statement.

According to a report by Reuters, FIFA had initially expected to get $100 million for the India rights package, which included the 2026 and 2030 editions as well. However, the global football body then lowered their expectation to $60 million for the deal.

The report from Reuters also mentions that the number of bids from Zee remains higher than the reported $20 million offer made by the Reliance-Disney venture, led by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries.