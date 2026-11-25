ETV Bharat / sports

Male And Female Cricketers In Same Playing XI: Zaheer Khan Co-Owned Anchor Sports AB To Launch Mixed Gender League

Hyderabad: In a new development for cricket, former India pacer Zaheer Khan, co-owner of Anchor Sports AB, and the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) have partnered to launch a mixed gender T20 league. The tournament, named 'Equal ', will feature five teams and will be played next year.

The tournament will bring the men's and women's cricketers together in the T20 format, with the league being developed in collaboration with the German cricket governing body.

"Initiatives like Equal are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport’s growth."

"Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience," Zaheer said in a release, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The initial tournament of the format will include five teams playing 12 T20 matches. Each squad will have a total of 18 players, while the playing XI will be made up of six female and five male players.

DCB President Severin Weiß said Germany already has a sizeable community of men and women playing cricket, adding that the league could bring these communities together in a more structured and competitive environment.

The announcement comes ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where cricket will also be part of the Games.

Zaheer's association with Anchor Sports goes back to March 2026, when he joined the Antwerp Anchors as a co-owner ahead of the inaugural EUT20 league in Belgium. He then became the co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings (rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings) after Anchor Sports AB acquired the franchise. The left-arm pacer joined the ownership group of the men's and women's Vancouver Anchors franchises in Canada's Super 60 league in September and is now involved in starting the mixed-gender T20 league.