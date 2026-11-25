Male And Female Cricketers In Same Playing XI: Zaheer Khan Co-Owned Anchor Sports AB To Launch Mixed Gender League
A tournament featuring men and women professional cricketers together will be played in August next year.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a new development for cricket, former India pacer Zaheer Khan, co-owner of Anchor Sports AB, and the German Cricket Federation (Deutscher Cricket Bund) have partnered to launch a mixed gender T20 league. The tournament, named 'Equal ', will feature five teams and will be played next year.
The tournament will bring the men's and women's cricketers together in the T20 format, with the league being developed in collaboration with the German cricket governing body.
"Cricket has the power to bring people together, and its growth, particularly in emerging markets such as Europe, will depend on how well we make the game accessible to a wider audience," Zaheer said in a release, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Zaheer Khan backs EQUAL, a first-of-its-kind mixed-gender T20 league featuring men & women in the same playing XI consisting of 5 teams and Germany will be hosting its inaugural edition in August 2027! 🏏— Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) November 25, 2026
"Initiatives like Equal are an important step in that direction, giving people across genders the opportunity to participate, contribute and be part of the sport’s growth."
The initial tournament of the format will include five teams playing 12 T20 matches. Each squad will have a total of 18 players, while the playing XI will be made up of six female and five male players.
DCB President Severin Weiß said Germany already has a sizeable community of men and women playing cricket, adding that the league could bring these communities together in a more structured and competitive environment.
🔴MEN & WOMEN WILL PLAY TOGETHER IN THE SAME T20 TEAM 🤯 - Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan is backing a new mixed-gender T20 league called EQUAL in Germany. Here are the details: - The inaugural edition will feature 5 teams. - A total of 12 T20 matches will be played. - Each squad will have 18 players. - Every Playing XI will consist of 6 women and 5 men. - The tournament is scheduled for August 2027. The league is being developed by Zaheer Khan's Anchor Sports AB in partnership with the German Cricket Federation. Men and women will compete in the same match, under one scoreboard, for one championship title.— Sam (@cricsam02) November 25, 2026
The announcement comes ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where cricket will also be part of the Games.
Zaheer's association with Anchor Sports goes back to March 2026, when he joined the Antwerp Anchors as a co-owner ahead of the inaugural EUT20 league in Belgium. He then became the co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings (rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings) after Anchor Sports AB acquired the franchise. The left-arm pacer joined the ownership group of the men's and women's Vancouver Anchors franchises in Canada's Super 60 league in September and is now involved in starting the mixed-gender T20 league.