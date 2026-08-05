ETV Bharat / sports

Zaheer Khan Becomes Part Of Lanka Premier League; Acquires Stake In Jaffna Kings Franchise

Anchor Sports has prior experience of investment in franchise cricket, as they also own the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League in Belgium and the Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams in Canada's Super 60 League. Now, the acquisition of the Jaffna Kings adds to the growing list of franchises.

The franchise has recently been rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings, and they are entering the new era of ownership. Anchor Sports owner Nagendra Siddoutam, along with Zaheer Khan, have taken a stake in the franchise as part of the group’s growing investment in global cricket.

Hyderabad: Former India fast bowler has entered the world of franchise cricket ownership by acquiring a stake in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Jaffna Kings. The left-arm pacer became the co-owner of the franchise after its acquisition by Stockholm-based global sports ownership group Anchor Sports AB.

Anil Mohan, Chairman and CEO of Innovative Production Group, the tournament rights holder, welcomed the new owners of the franchise.

"We welcome Anchor Sports on board and to the LPL family as they take over the iconic Jaffna franchise. Jaffna has been a legendary team in the six-year history of the league, winning four championship titles and setting the benchmark for excellence. We are confident that Anchor Sports will build on this remarkable legacy, bring fresh vision and energy to the franchise and continue to elevate the standard of the Lanka Premier League. We look forward to an exciting new chapter for Jaffna and wish the new ownership every success," Mohan said.

Zaheer, after becoming the co-owner of the franchise, stated that he has always admired the talent coming out of Sri Lanka.

"I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka. It's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Jaffna Anchors," Zaheer said.

Jaffna Kings are currently in the top two of the ongoing LPL points table. Also, they have been the most successful franchise in the league's history, winning the title four times.