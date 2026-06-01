ETV Bharat / sports

'Z' Secures FIFA Broadcast Rights In India Till 2034, To Telecast FIFA World Cup And 39 Global Football Events

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises, branded as ‘Z’, and FIFA on Monday announced a major long-term partnership under which ‘Z’ will broadcast and stream 39 FIFA tournaments in India from 2026 to 2034, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2030 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The agreement marks FIFA's first partnership with 'Z' and aims to significantly expand football's reach in India, which FIFA described as one of the sport's most important growth markets "driven by a young and passionate audience".

Under the partnership, 'Z' will deliver coverage of 39 FIFA events across its Unite8 Sports television network and ZEE5⁠ platform with multi-language coverage designed to increase accessibility and fan engagement across the country.

The partnership seeks to tap into India's large but under-served football audience, particularly among young viewers and FIFA World Cup followers across Kerala, West Bengal, Goa, Karnataka, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Punjab, the Northeast and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Despite football's deep emotional following in several states, industry estimates suggest the sport accounts for less than three per cent of India's overall sports television audience, with cricket continuing to dominate the broadcast and advertising ecosystem. FIFA and 'Z' are now aiming to significantly expand football's reach through extensive television and digital distribution.

Apart from the flagship FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, the package also includes the FIFA Men's and Women's U-17 World Cups, FIFA U-20 Men's and Women's World Cups, FIFA Futsal Men's and Women's World Cups, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup through 2030. Documentary content linked to these tournaments is also part of the agreement.