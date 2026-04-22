ETV Bharat / sports

Youth Arrested For Throwing Stones At Train Over IPL Team’s Loss

Hyderabad: A youth who was arrested for throwing stones at the train has admitted to venting his frustration over the loss of his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings. Krishnakumar, a native of Beypore, who was arrested in the Farokh Vadakkumpad train stone-pelting case, has accepted the crime during the investigation.

His initial statement was that he accidentally hit the train when he threw stones at the owl. However, during a detailed interrogation at night, he revealed the real incident. This was clarified by Railway Inspector Sudhir Manohar. Krishnakumar is a person who was released after serving 10 months in jail in a case of growing cannabis plants at home. The court remanded him again.

A student was injured in the incident

On March 30, at around 9.50 pm, stones were pelted at the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train. Aishwarya Ramakrishnan, a native of Tahakuni, Eranjali, was seriously injured in the incident. The stone hit the face of the student, who was sitting near the window. Aishwarya's jaw was broken, and four teeth were lost in the impact.

She also suffered deep cuts on her face and was rushed to the hospital after being given first aid by other passengers, who were bleeding. She was a student of Aluva UC College and was returning home for exam leave. Relatives said that Aishwarya's health is currently improving.

Krishnakumar, who was arrested, is a worker at a barrel trading centre in Beypore. That night, after learning that the Chennai Super Kings had lost, he left the shop and was standing near the railway tracks when the train arrived. He then picked up a stone lying nearby and threw it at the train. He also threw stones at another train that arrived after this. After that, he returned to the shop and continued working as if nothing had happened.