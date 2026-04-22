Youth Arrested For Throwing Stones At Train Over IPL Team’s Loss
A strange incident has surfaced in Kozhikode, Kerala, where a youth was arrested for throwing stones due to CSK’s loss.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: A youth who was arrested for throwing stones at the train has admitted to venting his frustration over the loss of his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings. Krishnakumar, a native of Beypore, who was arrested in the Farokh Vadakkumpad train stone-pelting case, has accepted the crime during the investigation.
His initial statement was that he accidentally hit the train when he threw stones at the owl. However, during a detailed interrogation at night, he revealed the real incident. This was clarified by Railway Inspector Sudhir Manohar. Krishnakumar is a person who was released after serving 10 months in jail in a case of growing cannabis plants at home. The court remanded him again.
A student was injured in the incident
On March 30, at around 9.50 pm, stones were pelted at the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train. Aishwarya Ramakrishnan, a native of Tahakuni, Eranjali, was seriously injured in the incident. The stone hit the face of the student, who was sitting near the window. Aishwarya's jaw was broken, and four teeth were lost in the impact.
She also suffered deep cuts on her face and was rushed to the hospital after being given first aid by other passengers, who were bleeding. She was a student of Aluva UC College and was returning home for exam leave. Relatives said that Aishwarya's health is currently improving.
Krishnakumar, who was arrested, is a worker at a barrel trading centre in Beypore. That night, after learning that the Chennai Super Kings had lost, he left the shop and was standing near the railway tracks when the train arrived. He then picked up a stone lying nearby and threw it at the train. He also threw stones at another train that arrived after this. After that, he returned to the shop and continued working as if nothing had happened.
Krishnakumar, who was arrested, is a worker at a barrel trading centre in Beypore. That night, after learning that the Chennai Super Kings had lost, he left the shop and was standing near the railway tracks when the train arrived. He then picked up a stone lying nearby and threw it at the train. He also threw stones at another train that arrived after this. After that, he returned to the shop and continued working as if nothing had happened.
The incident was spotted through the digital network
Initially, the RPF and the Railway Police conducted a joint investigation, but the accused could not be found. Later, Railway Police Chief Muhammad Najumuddin visited the spot and directed to intensify the investigation. The authorities accurately located the stone-pelting spot using the digital network system of the Vande Bharat train that passed at the same time on the day of the stone-pelting. However, since there were no CCTV systems in the area, more information about the accused was not available.
Following a house-to-house investigation, the police received crucial information about Krishnakumar, who regularly throws stones at animals and birds. He was taken into custody by the police from Vadakkumpat on Monday evening. The accused, who initially denied the charges, later changed his statement and said that he had thrown stones at the owl by mistake. The real reason was revealed during the detailed interrogation after this.
The police are trying to ensure severe punishment for the accused who acted in a way that endangered the lives of passengers. He is likely to be questioned more in the coming days, and evidence will be collected. In the wake of the recent increase in stone pelting on trains in the state, the police and RPF have tightened checks.
The authorities have also stated that additional measures, including night patrolling, will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers. The Railway Police has said that strict legal action will be taken against those who commit such acts of violence.