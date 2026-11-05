ETV Bharat / sports

Your Struggles And Achievements Inspire India: PM Modi Tells Para Asiad Medal-Winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse pose for a group photograph with Indian sportspersons who participated in the Asian Para Games 2026 during an interaction in New Delhi on Thursday, November 05, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India's medal winners at the recently concluded Asian Para Games in Japan and said their struggles as well as their achievements are an inspiration for the entire country.

India registered its best-ever performance at the Games held in Aichi-Nagoya last month. A total of 97 Indian para-athletes won 114 medals, including 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals to finish fourth in the overall tally.

Thursday's event was also attended by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse. Double gold-medallists like armless archer Sheetal Devi and visually impaired sprinter Simran were in attendance, and they were seen giving presents to the PM, who even fed sweets to some athletes.

"Your magnificent performance shows that India is emerging as a great power in the world of sports. You have not only won medals, but you have also won the hearts of millions of Indians," the PM said.

"Your struggles and your achievements inspire every Indian. Earlier, parents were scared of supporting their kids in sporting careers. People would say nothing can be done about this system which did not support talent, but just as you did not give up, we also stayed focused on our goals," Modi said.

"We decided that our youth's talent will not go to waste. The system that hampered your progress, we decided to change that system. Now, if a youngster has faith in his talent, he also has the belief that the country is standing by him," he added.

Modi said India's performance is improving in multiple disciplines in which the country was not particularly competitive in the past.

"In the sports in which India's representation was very limited in the past, we are becoming stronger in those. Archery, athletics, shooting, swimming, TT, badminton, judo, powerlifting, there are so many sports in which we are discovering young talent; we are finding new champions. 61 athletes in Asian Para Games were debutants," he said.