Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Kamalini Gunalan Earns India T20 Call-Up
The 17-year-old batter-wicketkeeper from Tamil Nadu earns her debut in the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
By S Sivakumar
Chennai: Kamalini Gunalan, a 17-year-old cricketer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is ready to showcase her talent on the national stage. After showing her skills in domestic cricket, she has secured her place in the Indian women's cricket team to play in the upcoming T20 cricket series against Sri Lanka as a batter and a wicketkeeper.
The five-match women’s T20 series will be held from December 21 to 30 in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. The first two matches of the series will be held in Visakhapatnam, and the rest of the matches in Thiruvananthapuram. The list of the Indian women’s cricket team for the series includes 15 players; Kamalini has been included as a debutant.
Seeing his daughter's interest in cricket since the age of 12, Kamalini's father, Gunalan, enrolled her in a cricket academy. Her family moved to Chennai for Kamalini's cricket training. Later, Kamalini, who trained at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, played exceptionally well in local matches as an opening batsman and wicketkeeper for her team.
Most runs in the series
In 2021, she scored 485 runs in the Under-15 Asian-level cricket series, topping the list of players with the most runs in the series. Later, Kamalini got the opportunity to play in the U19 T20 matches. She performed exceptionally well in this series, attracting the attention of cricket fans.
As a result, Kamalini was selected for the Mumbai Indians team in the Women's Premier League last December. She has so far played nine matches for the Mumbai Indians, showcasing her skills as both a wicketkeeper and a batter. Subsequently, she was also part of the Indian team that won the U19 T20 World Cup in February of this year.
Selection in National Women's Team
Furthermore, in the recently concluded U-23 T20 series, she secured the second position among the highest run scorers for the Tamil Nadu team, including a century. As a reward for her consistent efforts, Gunalan has now earned a place in the Indian women's cricket team.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu about this, Kamalini Gunalan said, “I am happy to be selected for the T20 cricket team against Sri Lanka. My five years of hard work have paid off. The state-level U-23 matches were crucial in securing a place in the Indian team. Because I consistently performed well in various matches, I was confident that I would definitely get a place in the Indian team. That confidence has now become a reality.”
‘Talent only requirement’
Speaking about playing for the Indian women's team, Kamalini said, “Playing with experienced players will provide an opportunity to learn a lot. I intend to play happily with them. If you follow hard work and discipline, you can achieve your goal. Regardless of which state you belong to, talent is the only requirement to be in the Indian team. The support from the Tamil Nadu government has been beneficial to me.”
Initially, she started her cricket journey as a bowler and later switched to being a wicketkeeper and batter on the advice of my coach. “I really enjoy batting and wicket-keeping. I want to learn to do wicket-keeping as quickly as Dhoni,” she said.
Beyond hard work and talent
Kamalini's father said that there could be no greater joy in this world than his selection for the international tournament. “Her hard work has paid off handsomely. The Tamil Nadu government has provided a scholarship of Rs. 25 lakhs. I had the confidence that my daughter would be selected for the Indian team, but I am shocked that this hope has been fulfilled so quickly. We haven't yet recovered from that shock. Everything else is beyond hard work and talent,” he said.
