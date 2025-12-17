ETV Bharat / sports

Young Tamil Nadu Cricketer Kamalini Gunalan Earns India T20 Call-Up

By S Sivakumar

Chennai: Kamalini Gunalan, a 17-year-old cricketer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is ready to showcase her talent on the national stage. After showing her skills in domestic cricket, she has secured her place in the Indian women's cricket team to play in the upcoming T20 cricket series against Sri Lanka as a batter and a wicketkeeper.

The five-match women’s T20 series will be held from December 21 to 30 in Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. The first two matches of the series will be held in Visakhapatnam, and the rest of the matches in Thiruvananthapuram. The list of the Indian women’s cricket team for the series includes 15 players; Kamalini has been included as a debutant.

Seeing his daughter's interest in cricket since the age of 12, Kamalini's father, Gunalan, enrolled her in a cricket academy. Her family moved to Chennai for Kamalini's cricket training. Later, Kamalini, who trained at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, played exceptionally well in local matches as an opening batsman and wicketkeeper for her team.

Most runs in the series

In 2021, she scored 485 runs in the Under-15 Asian-level cricket series, topping the list of players with the most runs in the series. Later, Kamalini got the opportunity to play in the U19 T20 matches. She performed exceptionally well in this series, attracting the attention of cricket fans.

As a result, Kamalini was selected for the Mumbai Indians team in the Women's Premier League last December. She has so far played nine matches for the Mumbai Indians, showcasing her skills as both a wicketkeeper and a batter. Subsequently, she was also part of the Indian team that won the U19 T20 World Cup in February of this year.