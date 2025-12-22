Yearender 2025: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire From Tests As New Era Under Gill Begins
Two cricketing greats retired from the longest format barely days apart, marking a pivotal shift in Indian cricket.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: The year 2025 saw Indian test cricket bidding adieu to two of its greatest batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the duo stepped aside to make way for newcomers in the longest format of the game.
As Rohit and Virat decided to hang up their boots in Tests, thousands of cricket fans across the globe were left shocked as they had expected them in whites for a few more years, at least.
Rohit Sharma, under whom India could not win the World Test Championship, announced his retirement from Tests on May 7, 2025. Effectively, the last Test he played against Australia was from December 26-30, 2024, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
"Hello, everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," read an Instagram post by Rohit, who represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.
It was a sudden announcement by Nagpur-born Rohit, who amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Tests. His figures in the five-day format did not reflect his true potential.
For the record, Rohit made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which was his favourite hunting ground. He had made his ODI and T20 debut in 2007. As such, he got a chance to wear the whites a lot later.
A few years ago, during a media interaction on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Awards, Rohit was asked whether he would like to be remembered as a white-ball specialist. He answered in the negative.
On May 12, 2025, barely a few days after Rohit's retirement, Virat Kohli also announced that he was retiring from Tests, a decision which left his fans shell-shocked.
Virat played his last Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney from January 2-6, 2025. Incidentally, both Rohit and Virat captained India in Tests.
Pertinently, after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies, the duo had announced their retirement from the shortest format of the game. Rohit and Virat both currently play only one format – ODI.
Virat, who played as many as 123 Tests, scored 9320 runs and was unable to breach the 10,000 run mark. Of these, the star cricketer, who represents Delhi in the domestic circuit, captained India in 68 Tests.
In an emotional post shared on social media, Kohli wrote, “As I step away from this format, it’s not easy, but it feels right. I have given it everything I had and it’s given me back so much more than I could have hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile."
While their decision to announce retirement from Tests shocked the fans, it did not shock the experts, as the writing was clear on the wall.
After this, the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, had an uphill task: who should be named India’s new Test captain? The committee decided to hand over the bat to young Shubman Gill, who took over from Rohit Sharma as a Test skipper.
Shubman and his new-looking Indian team, without the likes of Rohit, Kohli, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, had their first challenge – Tour of England. And they did pretty well, as they drew a hard-fought series 2-2. England won the first Test at Leeds, India came back strong and defeated the Ben Stokes-led side by 336 runs in the second Test at Birmingham.
England took a 2-1 lead after winning the third Test at the iconic Lord’s by 22 runs. The fourth Test at Manchester ended in a draw. And India then rose to the occasion and won the fifth Test at The Oval in London by 6 runs.
While Shubman led from the front in his first series as a skipper, India faltered in the two-match home series against South Africa. South Africa whitewashed India after winning both the Tests at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.
It will be extremely difficult to fill the vacuum left by the star duo of Virat and Kohli, but someone will take their legacy forward. Shubman has his team, has the full faith of the selection committee, and now he, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, had to repose the faith of the five national selectors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
For most of 2026, India are not playing a Test and thus the Gill-Gambhir duo have plenty of time to ponder upon and set things right.
