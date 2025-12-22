ETV Bharat / sports

Yearender 2025: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire From Tests As New Era Under Gill Begins

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli batting together in a test match | File photo ( ANI )

By Nikhil Bapat Hyderabad: The year 2025 saw Indian test cricket bidding adieu to two of its greatest batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the duo stepped aside to make way for newcomers in the longest format of the game. As Rohit and Virat decided to hang up their boots in Tests, thousands of cricket fans across the globe were left shocked as they had expected them in whites for a few more years, at least. Rohit Sharma, under whom India could not win the World Test Championship, announced his retirement from Tests on May 7, 2025. Effectively, the last Test he played against Australia was from December 26-30, 2024, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma flicking a delivery during a test match | File photo (ANI) "Hello, everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," read an Instagram post by Rohit, who represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit. It was a sudden announcement by Nagpur-born Rohit, who amassed 4,301 runs from 67 Tests. His figures in the five-day format did not reflect his true potential. Rohit Sharma batting during a test match | File photo (ANI) For the record, Rohit made his Test debut in November 2013 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which was his favourite hunting ground. He had made his ODI and T20 debut in 2007. As such, he got a chance to wear the whites a lot later. Rohit Sharma in action, playing one of his signature shots | File photo (ANI)