Yearender 2025: Jammu Kashmir Cricket On The Rise, Senior Men's Team Beats Delhi For The First Time

Once the new season of Ranji trophy 2025-26 started, J&K team faced defeat in the first game against Mumbai in Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar from October 15 to 18 with a margin of 35 runs but this didn't deter the team from performing better. In the very next game J&K team defeated the mighty Rajasthan team by an innings and 41 runs at the same venue when the match was played from October 25 to 27.

The beginning of 2025 was good for J&K cricket when the senior team played quarter finals of Ranji trophy in February but couldn't move to semi-finals as Kerala advanced by virtue of a one-run first innings lead, even as the match had ended in a draw.

The bunch of talented cricketers from different corners of Jammu and Kashmir have taken on teams from states enjoying world class facilities and have overcome all the challenges to prove their mettle.

Jammu: Building on the excellent performance during the 2024-25 season of Ranji trophy by playing quarter finals, Jammu and Kashmir cricket is touching new heights this year as well and has emerged as a strong force in the domestic circle of Indian cricket.

In a match against Chhattisgarh which was played at Raipur between November 1-4, J&K team stumbled a bit and conceded the first innings lead. Even though the match ended in a draw, Chhattisgarh got three points and J&K only one.

The next goal of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association's (JKCA) senior men's team was to conquer Delhi on its home turf at Arun Jaitley cricket stadium as past history was against the visitors. The J&K team had never defeated Delhi in the Ranji trophy and in the back of the mind they wanted to get rid of this tag, which they did. The match which was played between November 8-11, J&K team's brilliant overall performance never allowed Delhi to settle on its home turf and the visitors won by seven wickets, thanks to unbeaten 133 runs by Qamran Iqbal. This sent shock waves across domestic circles of Indian cricket as J&K is no longer considered a miniscule and other teams have to prepare well if they want to beat the rising sun of Indian cricket.

The next turn was of the Hyderabad team who was visiting Jammu to play the last match of the Ranji trophy of the first leg of the season before the break. In the game, which was played here between November 16-19, J&K team remained dominant from day one. Despite getting bowled out for just 170 in the first innings. J&K bowlers led by Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar bundled out Hyderabad for just 121 runs. In the second innings, J&K gave a target of 472 runs to the visitors and bowled out them on 190 runs thus winning the match by 281 runs. Abdul Samad's 125 runs in second innings followed by seven-fer by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq helped the hosts to retain the second spot in the group D.

Like the previous season, Auqib Nabi, the fast bowling sensation from north Kashmir's Baramulla district continued to talk with the ball and so far has taken 29 wickets in five matches. This season he has taken a 10-fer in a match against Rajasthan.

File photo of J&K bowler Auqib Nabi celebrating a wicket during a cricket match (IANS)

The other brilliant performances have come from Qamran Iqbal when he played an unbeaten 133 match winning knock against Delhi, 125 match winning runs by Abdul Samad, captain Paras Dogra's 106 runs against Delhi in first innings, seven wickets by Abid Mushtaq against Hyderabad and wicketkeeper-batsman Kanahya Wadhawan's 95 runs against Hyderabad. Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar and right-arm bowler Yudhvir Singh Charak have also contributed to the winning cause against Rajasthan whereas Abdul Samad was the top scorer with 76 runs.

In the recently held Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (T20) J&K had a good start and defeated teams like Chandigarh and Bihar but were defeated by strong teams like Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad and Goa, which hindered the chances to advance to the next stage. In the last group match, J&K defeated Madhya Pradesh and returned with high morale.

At the fag end of this year, J&K Cricket got a huge thing to cherish when the pace bowling sensation Auqib Nabi's wait ended and he was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crores during the mini-auction of Indian Premier League held at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. His consistent performance all these years and especially taking four wickets in four balls during Duleep trophy quarter final match against the east zone on August 29 when he was representing the north zone.

Overall the year 2025 has seen J&K cricket growing and the team is a force to reckon with in domestic circles of Indian cricket.