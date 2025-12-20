Yearender 2025: Dream Year For Indian Cricket As Teams Bag Major Trophies Across Formats
The Indian team lifted multiple trophies in 2025, and the main highlight was winning the Champions Trophy.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: 2025 turned out to be a historic year in the annals of Indian cricket as they won multiple trophies. The Indian men’s team and their head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing criticism currently due to their performances in the red-ball; however, the team won two white-ball trophies in the year. Women’s cricket team inked history by winning their maiden ODI World Cup title, while the country also won their first Blind T20 World Cup.
The following are the biggest achievements in Indian cricket in 2025.
ICC Women’s World Cup title
The Indian team created history on the eve of November 2 in Navi Mumbai as they won their maiden World Cup title. Both teams had entered the final of the tournament for the first time. Batting first, India handed a target of 299 runs to the opposition as Shafali Verma smashed a fifty and was adjudged as Player of the Match. In response, South Africa was bowled out on 246.
The Indian team received a prize money of INR 37.3 Crore. Deepti Sharma was adjudged Player of the Tournament. The triumph of the Indian women elevated the level of popularity of the Indian team.
ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to win the tournament for the third time, becoming the most successful team in history. Earlier, they had won the title in 2002 and 2013.
Notably, India won the title without losing a single match. Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match, while Rachin Ravindra was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs in the final while Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each.
Maiden Women’s Blind T20 World Cup
In the final held in Colombo in Sri Lanka, India outplayed Nepal to win their first-ever women’s Blind T20 World Cup title. Bowling first, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 and completed the chase in just 12 overs, losing three wickets on their way to victory. The triumph is expected to work as a major boost for the disabled athletes in the country.
Men’s Asia Cup
The Indian team won their ninth Asia Cup title, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fielding first, India bundled out the opposition on 146 thanks to Kuldeep Yadav’s impressive spell in which he picked four wickets. Men in Blue then completed the chase with just two balls to spare, and Tilak Verma led the way with an unbeaten knock of 69 runs.
India were unbeaten in the tournament, beating arch-rivals Pakistan thrice. Despite winning the final, India didn’t receive the trophy due to off-field issues.
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar’s record
India’s ace batter Virat Kohli overtook Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for the record of most centuries in a single format. He smashed his 52nd ODI ton in the first ODI against South Africa at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi. Sachin Tendulkar is in second place in the list of batters with the most centuries in a single format, thanks to 49 ODI hundreds in his international career.