ETV Bharat / sports

Yearender 2025: Dream Year For Indian Cricket As Teams Bag Major Trophies Across Formats

Hyderabad: 2025 turned out to be a historic year in the annals of Indian cricket as they won multiple trophies. The Indian men’s team and their head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing criticism currently due to their performances in the red-ball; however, the team won two white-ball trophies in the year. Women’s cricket team inked history by winning their maiden ODI World Cup title, while the country also won their first Blind T20 World Cup.

The following are the biggest achievements in Indian cricket in 2025.

ICC Women’s World Cup title

The Indian team created history on the eve of November 2 in Navi Mumbai as they won their maiden World Cup title. Both teams had entered the final of the tournament for the first time. Batting first, India handed a target of 299 runs to the opposition as Shafali Verma smashed a fifty and was adjudged as Player of the Match. In response, South Africa was bowled out on 246.

The Indian team received a prize money of INR 37.3 Crore. Deepti Sharma was adjudged Player of the Tournament. The triumph of the Indian women elevated the level of popularity of the Indian team.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy to win the tournament for the third time, becoming the most successful team in history. Earlier, they had won the title in 2002 and 2013.