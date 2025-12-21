Year Ender 2025: Goosebump Moments Of The Year In Sports Ft. Tendulkar-Messi Meet
Sports often produce exciting moments that may give audiences goosebumps after witnessing the thrilling action in the middle.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sports are followed by people of all ages as they serve moments of dominance, some fierce battles, and raw emotions on display for the spectators. Also, sometimes sports produce exciting action, which gives goosebumps to the audience. When a match goes down to the wire or a player performs against the odds, it excites the audience. Today, we look at the goosebump moments which occurred in sports in 2025.
Winning the 3000m steeplechase gold despite the co-runner stepping on his face
During the 3000m steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish stumbled and fell to the ground while clearing a hurdle. As he hit the deck, he was met by the foot of Canadian runner Jean-Simon Desgagnes. However, the 28-year-old Kiwi did not give up. He got back on his feet and started running in the race with a new spirit.
With a rapid sprint in the final stages, he beat Moroccan legend Soufiane El Bakkali to clinch the gold.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 2nd fastest IPL century
The Indian Premier League is the top T20 league in the world, and youngsters are always keen to prove their worth in the competition. While playing for the Rajasthan Royals in his debut season, a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the second-fastest century in the history of the tournament with a hundred from just 35 deliveries.
Vaibhav amassed 252 runs at a blistering strike rate of 206.56 in the IPL 2025 and hit 24 sixes on his tournament debut.
Two sport legends meet in Mumbai
Argentine football star Lionel Messi arrived for his GOAT tour of India during a three-day visit. He visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. During his visit to Mumbai, he shared the stage with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar handed his jersey to Messi while the star footballer gave the official matchball to Tendulkar.
Messi’s visit to Kolkata was highlighted by the chaotic scenes on the field as spectators at the Salt Lake stadium in the city expressed their displeasure after being denied a glimpse of the 38-year-old. A group of VVIPs were surrounding Messi for taking photos with him, and they blocked the view of the audience.
Pakistani family celebrates India’s World Cup win
A Pakistani family was seen celebrating India’s historic maiden women’s ODI World Cup. Wearing a Pakistani Jersey, the family watched the match and also sang the Indian national anthem to mark the occasion. The relations between the nations were strained at that time, and so the gesture from Arshad Muhammad Haneef was a deeply touching moment.
The relations between the two countries were strained as India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Akash Deep dedicates a 10-wicket haul to his sister battling cancer
India pacer Akash Deep played a decisive role in India’s win over England in the second Test. He dedicated his remarkable performance to his sister, who is battling cancer. Speaking after his remarkable performance, Akash Deep stated that the thoughts of his sister Jyothi crossed his mind every time he took the ball. The right-arm pacer further revealed the nature of the illness his sister has been going through.
His 10-wicket haul helped India script a massive 336-run victory over England. He registered figures of 4/88 and 6/99 in the Test match to help the visitors level the series at 1-1.
Nation with a population of 1,50,000 qualifies for the World Cup
With a population of only 150,000, Curaçao became the Smallest Nation to qualify for the Football World Cup. The country is home to only 0.1 per cent population of India. They topped their qualifying group unbeaten and secured the historic triumph to ensure qualification in the sport’s biggest tournament.
Curacao, who are also known as ‘Blue Wave’, finished at the top of Group B in the World Cup qualifiers by bagging 12 points from six matches, which is one ahead of Jamaica. They now surpass Iceland (population ~350,000 in 2018) as the smallest nation ever to reach to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.
Neymar defies injury to save his boyhood club
The Brazilian footballer gave his all despite facing a knee injury to save his boyhood club from relegation in the Brazilian league. This season, Santos were on the brink of relegation, needing to win all three of their remaining matches. The conditions were tough for them as their star player, Neymar, was advised to undergo knee surgery due to injury. Yet he delivered for the team despite the pain he was going through. He scored one goal in the first match, scored a hat-trick in the second one and delivered a playmaking move in the third, helping the club avoid relegation, which might have marred the club’s consistent performances in the history of the tournament.