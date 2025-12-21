ETV Bharat / sports

Year Ender 2025: Goosebump Moments Of The Year In Sports Ft. Tendulkar-Messi Meet

Hyderabad: Sports are followed by people of all ages as they serve moments of dominance, some fierce battles, and raw emotions on display for the spectators. Also, sometimes sports produce exciting action, which gives goosebumps to the audience. When a match goes down to the wire or a player performs against the odds, it excites the audience. Today, we look at the goosebump moments which occurred in sports in 2025.

Winning the 3000m steeplechase gold despite the co-runner stepping on his face

During the 3000m steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish stumbled and fell to the ground while clearing a hurdle. As he hit the deck, he was met by the foot of Canadian runner Jean-Simon Desgagnes. However, the 28-year-old Kiwi did not give up. He got back on his feet and started running in the race with a new spirit.

File Photo: Geordie Beamish (AFP)

With a rapid sprint in the final stages, he beat Moroccan legend Soufiane El Bakkali to clinch the gold.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 2nd fastest IPL century

The Indian Premier League is the top T20 league in the world, and youngsters are always keen to prove their worth in the competition. While playing for the Rajasthan Royals in his debut season, a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed the second-fastest century in the history of the tournament with a hundred from just 35 deliveries.

File Photo: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (AFP)

Vaibhav amassed 252 runs at a blistering strike rate of 206.56 in the IPL 2025 and hit 24 sixes on his tournament debut.

Two sport legends meet in Mumbai

Argentine football star Lionel Messi arrived for his GOAT tour of India during a three-day visit. He visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. During his visit to Mumbai, he shared the stage with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar handed his jersey to Messi while the star footballer gave the official matchball to Tendulkar.