Yashdeep Bhoge, Who Won Gold For India At Asian Archery Championship, Now Has Eyes Set On Olympics
Yashdeep Bhoge now works with Indian Railways, and his journey to clinching a gold is inspirational.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST|
Updated : November 26, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST
By Shashank Laware
Amravati: The journey of archer Yashdeep Bhoge is motivational. The archer, who hails from Amravati, has won a gold medal for India in the individual category at the 'Asian Archery Championship 2025', which was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He now wants to make the country proud by winning a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles.
"Currently, I am training for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. I want to win the gold medal at the 2028 Olympics, and that is my ambition," Yashdeep, who works with the Indian Railways, told ETV Bharat.
But before the Olympics, he wants to qualify for the Asian Games and is keen to have a podium finish. For him and his family, the success at the Asian Archery Championship 2025 was expected for a while now. Yashdeep said he first picked up a bow when he was in class five, and today, the arrows released from his bow have hit the target at the global level.
Like many atheletes, his journey has been full of struggle. "The success I achieved in Dhaka is even more personal since I faced Seo Mingi. Apart from Seo, I also faced two other Koreans, Kim Yeachan and Jangi Ji Ho. In the final round, even though Seo had a four-two lead over me, I came back and won the competition by earning 57 points," Yashdeep recalled.
The Asian Archery Championship 2025 was held between November 5-15. In 2012, he joined the School of Scholars in Amravati, in fifth grade, and then he was given an opportunity to pick up the bow.
"I was given an opportunity to participate in archery by our two sports instructors, Neeraj Daff and Ganesh Vishwakarma. Initially, I took to archery out of curiosity. Though I must mention, at that time, our school did not have an archery ground, but Vishwakarma used to teach archery on the premises of another institution, Shri Samarth School," he said.
He began practice on the premises of Shri Samarth School and went on to winning a gold medal at the national school tournament. "I earned this feat after practicing for two years while attending school. I bagged two gold medals during my school days," said Yashdeep.
After completing his 12th, between 2019 and 2024, Yashdeep got an opportunity to participate at the international level under the guidance of the Registrar, when he was a student of Dr Punjabrao Deshmukh Law College in Amravati.
"I competed in two world-level University competitions from Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University. This was a unique opportunity to play at the world level under the guidance of the current Registrar of the university, Prof. Dr. Avinash Asnare, who was the Sports Director of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University," he added.
Yashdeep spent six consecutive years practicing archery in Amravati. He has a word of appreciation for the Sports Academy for encouraging him and training him in the sport.
"They provided me with adequate guidance and discipline in this field. The schedule for my academic career was additionally set by the Sports Academy. I trained at the Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, from 2021 to 2024 after six years in Amravati," said Yashdeep.
"In 2024, I began training at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Sonipat centre," Yashdeep said. Here, the Centre provides the players with all the facilities the sportsmen need, and this is where he was coached thoroughly by a Korean coach. "A Korean coach Lee Chae-un trained me well and prepared me to participate in the international competitions here," he said.
Archery is not an inexpensive sport. It requires the latest equipment, which costs Rs 5.50 lakh, which his father invested in it for him.
Later, the entire amount was paid by the institution that held the national-level training. In 2024, Yashdeep joined the Indian Railways as a junior clerk. They have supported him in his sport.
"Now I work for the Railways and have to travel to Kolkata once in a year. Our railway department is conducting training under the guidance of C R Kurmi at the SAI centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra," said Yashdeep.
The Railways have encouraged Yashdeep and given him freedom to practice. On April 18, 2025, Yashdeep received the Shiv Chhatrapati Rajya Krida Puraskar (State Sports Medal) as the best athlete in the field of archery on behalf of the Maharashtra government.
Winning is one thing, to sustain the fitness and one's output is challenging. Yashdeep says, "One needs to think about how the game can be improved, and the challenge posed has to be formidable. I also have learned, once you achieve a milestone in any sport, many organisations come forward to help, said Yashdeep.
