Yashdeep Bhoge, Who Won Gold For India At Asian Archery Championship, Now Has Eyes Set On Olympics

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: The journey of archer Yashdeep Bhoge is motivational. The archer, who hails from Amravati, has won a gold medal for India in the individual category at the 'Asian Archery Championship 2025', which was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He now wants to make the country proud by winning a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles.

"Currently, I am training for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Japan and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. I want to win the gold medal at the 2028 Olympics, and that is my ambition," Yashdeep, who works with the Indian Railways, told ETV Bharat.

But before the Olympics, he wants to qualify for the Asian Games and is keen to have a podium finish. For him and his family, the success at the Asian Archery Championship 2025 was expected for a while now. Yashdeep said he first picked up a bow when he was in class five, and today, the arrows released from his bow have hit the target at the global level.

Like many atheletes, his journey has been full of struggle. "The success I achieved in Dhaka is even more personal since I faced Seo Mingi. Apart from Seo, I also faced two other Koreans, Kim Yeachan and Jangi Ji Ho. In the final round, even though Seo had a four-two lead over me, I came back and won the competition by earning 57 points," Yashdeep recalled.

The Asian Archery Championship 2025 was held between November 5-15. In 2012, he joined the School of Scholars in Amravati, in fifth grade, and then he was given an opportunity to pick up the bow.

"I was given an opportunity to participate in archery by our two sports instructors, Neeraj Daff and Ganesh Vishwakarma. Initially, I took to archery out of curiosity. Though I must mention, at that time, our school did not have an archery ground, but Vishwakarma used to teach archery on the premises of another institution, Shri Samarth School," he said.

He began practice on the premises of Shri Samarth School and went on to winning a gold medal at the national school tournament. "I earned this feat after practicing for two years while attending school. I bagged two gold medals during my school days," said Yashdeep.