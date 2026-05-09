Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shafali Verma Recieve Notices From National Ant Doping Agency - Here’s Why
The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued a notice to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shefali Verma and sought their response.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST|
Updated : May 9, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued notices to two Indian cricketers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma, alleging that they were not available for dope tests scheduled last year. Both players are currently part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP). They are subject to regular testing and are required to provide their whereabouts so they can be traced for unannounced testing.
As they were unable to provide their whereabouts, NADA has issued notices.
"Notices have been issued to the concerned athletes, and the same has been intimated to the national federation (the BCCI) and the ICC," a well-placed source told PTI.
The report also added that a BCCI source confirmed the development
"Yes, we have received notification from NADA on missed tests. We will check with them as to how it happened, and will take necessary steps so that such things do not happen in future.
"Cricket is back in the Olympics, and we need to adhere to all the protocols so that everything goes on smoothly," the BCCI source told PTI.
Yashasvi is currently featuring in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, while Shafali was part of the Indian women's cricket team’s recent tour to South Africa for the white-ball series.
The players included in the RTP are required to share their whereabouts and be available for testing in the specific window. However, three missed tests are considered a doping violation, and it can lead to suspensions.
Currently, a total of 13 cricketers are part of the NADA's RTP pool. The list included 348 athletes in total. Members of the T20 World Cup-winning team, Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel, were recent additions to the pool. Apart from them, Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Verma are also included in the RTP list.
Also, from the women cricketers, Deepti Sharma, Shafali and Renuka Singh Thakur are also involved in RTP.