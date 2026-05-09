ETV Bharat / sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shafali Verma Recieve Notices From National Ant Doping Agency - Here’s Why

Hyderabad: Amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has issued notices to two Indian cricketers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma, alleging that they were not available for dope tests scheduled last year. Both players are currently part of NADA's Registered Testing Pool (RTP). They are subject to regular testing and are required to provide their whereabouts so they can be traced for unannounced testing.

As they were unable to provide their whereabouts, NADA has issued notices.

"Notices have been issued to the concerned athletes, and the same has been intimated to the national federation (the BCCI) and the ICC," a well-placed source told PTI.

The report also added that a BCCI source confirmed the development

"Yes, we have received notification from NADA on missed tests. We will check with them as to how it happened, and will take necessary steps so that such things do not happen in future.