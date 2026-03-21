ETV Bharat / sports

Yash Dayal Released By RCB Ahead Of IPL 2026? Indian Pacers’ Absence From Training Session Sparks Speculations

Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few days away. All the teams have already started training for their campaign in the cash-rich league. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the opening match on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With only 7 days left for the start of the tournament opener, players from both teams have already joined their respective franchises' camps and started practising. However, Yash Dayal’s absence has sparked the possibility of him not playing in the tournament.

All the key players, including Virat Kohli, were present at the RCB training camp held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. However, fast bowler Yash Dayal, who played a key role in RCB's victory in 2025, was not present during the training session. Also, the absence of Dayal's photo amongst the RCB players on the team bus went viral on social media. Also, stickers of RCB players pasted on the team bus have raised questions as to whether he will play in the IPL this time.