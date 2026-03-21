Yash Dayal Released By RCB Ahead Of IPL 2026? Indian Pacers’ Absence From Training Session Sparks Speculations
Yash Dayal’s photo was missing from the bus graffiti, and that has raised possibilities around his absence.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a few days away. All the teams have already started training for their campaign in the cash-rich league. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the opening match on March 28 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
With only 7 days left for the start of the tournament opener, players from both teams have already joined their respective franchises' camps and started practising. However, Yash Dayal’s absence has sparked the possibility of him not playing in the tournament.
There is no picture of Yash Dayal on either side of RCB's team bus.— Sohel. (@SohelVkf) March 20, 2026
It's confirmed that Yash Dayal has been sidelined by RCB'S team management. pic.twitter.com/0Vc5PgChrp
All the key players, including Virat Kohli, were present at the RCB training camp held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. However, fast bowler Yash Dayal, who played a key role in RCB's victory in 2025, was not present during the training session. Also, the absence of Dayal's photo amongst the RCB players on the team bus went viral on social media. Also, stickers of RCB players pasted on the team bus have raised questions as to whether he will play in the IPL this time.
Why are there discussions around Yash Dayal’s absence?
Uttar Pradesh resident Yash Dayal is facing serious charges in two separate cases. Last year, a woman from Ghaziabad had filed a rape case against the cricketer, alleging that Dayal sexually abused her for about five years on the pretext of marriage. However, the Allahabad High Court granted him relief from arrest.
🚨NO YASH DAYAL FOR IPL 2026🚨— Anisha Reddy (@AA_nisha418) March 20, 2026
RCB sidelined Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 due to the ongoing situation. pic.twitter.com/hL9QSLfsm9
Soon after, another case was registered against Dayal in Jaipur. In this case, he was charged under the POCSO Act on charges of assaulting a minor. However, RCB retained Dayal for ₹5 crore for the 2026 season because he played a key role in RCB's victory in the 2025 IPL. However, the franchise has not made any official statement regarding Dayal's exit from the camp.
Any franchise usually keeps players facing serious allegations away from the team until the investigation is completed. Dayal made his IPL debut with the Gujarat Titans in 2022 and played a key role for them, helping them win the title the same year. Later, he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the auction held in 2024 and has been a part of the team since then. Dayal has played 43 matches so far and has taken 41 wickets in the IPL.