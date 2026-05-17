Xabi Alonso To Chelsea: Former Real Madrid Coach Confirmed As Manager On Four-Year Deal
Chelsea have officially announced the signing of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid Coach On A Four-Year Contract.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 3:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: Xabi Alonso has been named as the new manager of Chelsea with a four-year contract. The Premier League club made an official announcement on Sunday through their post on the ‘X’ handle.
“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team. The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge,” said the five-time Premier League winner in an official statement.
Alonso is fifth permanent signing under BlueCo ownership for Chelsea after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.
Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2026
The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi!
Alonso has featured for multiple big clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Alonso has made 210 appearances for Liverpool before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and signing of Bayern Munich in 2017.
The 44-year-old commenced his managerial career with the Real Sociedad B team in 2019. He moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022. Under his managerial role, they had a historic 2023-24 season, achieving the domestic double without losing a game. They also finished as runner-up in the UEFA Europa League.
🚨 BREAKING: Xabi Alonso has accepted to become Chelsea next manager, HERE WE GO! 🔵🔜— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2026
The agreement is set to be completed.#CFC prepare official announcement for the upcoming days, but Xabi said YES. 💣 pic.twitter.com/NsoyoQGvy9
Alonso was appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid, but he decided to part ways with the club after suffering a defeat against Barcelona in the Spanish Cup this year in January.
“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” Alonso said in a statement.
“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.
“There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”