ETV Bharat / sports

Xabi Alonso To Chelsea: Former Real Madrid Coach Confirmed As Manager On Four-Year Deal

Hyderabad: Xabi Alonso has been named as the new manager of Chelsea with a four-year contract. The Premier League club made an official announcement on Sunday through their post on the ‘X’ handle.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team. The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge,” said the five-time Premier League winner in an official statement.

Alonso is fifth permanent signing under BlueCo ownership for Chelsea after Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

Alonso has featured for multiple big clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Alonso has made 210 appearances for Liverpool before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and signing of Bayern Munich in 2017.