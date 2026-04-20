WWE Wrestlemania 42 Night 2 Results: Roman Reigns Wins World Heavyweight Championship Title, Brock Lesnar Hints At Retirement
Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 concluded on Sunday, and the World Heavyweight title changed hands to Roman Reigns.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
Hyderabad: WrestleMania 42 signed off with the World Heavyweight title changing hands and Brock Lesnar hinting at retirement after his loss against Oba Femi. Roman Reigns beat CM Punk to end his reign as the world heavyweight champion.
Two other champions also saw their titles taken away. Only Intercontinental Champion Penta retained his title in an epic ladder match.
Reigns earned the title with a spear to Punk and regained the position, where he lasted for an incredible 1,316 days last time.
Reigns outlasts CM Punk
In an intense match between the two, the action started with the two going blow-for-blow against each other, but Reigns clotheslined his opponent over the top rope. The action then shifted outside the ring area, and it shifted into the crowd as well.
THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026
Reigns trapped Punk in the corner and hit him with a series of clotheslines. Reigns then hit Punk with a Superman punch for a two-count. The challenger then followed it up with some clotheslines and a neckbreaker.
Punk then responded by smashing Reigns into the steel steps. He then placed Reigns on the commentary desk. However, the scenario flipped in a few minutes with Reigns smashing steel steps into CM Punk’s head, leaving him bloodied.
There were many twists and turns afterwards in the match, but the climax came when Punk hit a GTS and Reigns bounced off the ropes back onto Punk's shoulders. The World Heavyweight champion collapsed instead of hitting and repeating the same move. Reigns took advantage of it and hit his opponent with back-to-back spears. He then pinned Punk to win the match.
Oba Femi registered the biggest win of his career, beating Brock Lesnar
In the climax of the match, Lesnar caught Femi and delivered an F5, but Femi got back to his feet before Lesnar could go for a pin. He then hit Lesnar with a chokeslam and a Fall From Grace to emerge triumphant and win the match via pinfall.
OBA FEMI JUST BEAT BROCK LESNAR!!!! WOW!!— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
The FIRST HOUR of #WrestleMania is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/5tqbLIULet
The veteran hinted at retirement after the loss as he left his gloves and boots in the ring.
Wrestlemania 42 Night 2 other results
Penta def. Je'Von Evans, JD McDonagh, Rusev, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to retain the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match.
THE DEMON WINS!!!! 🩸 @FinnBalor— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn app!
➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/vcuCObG9lU
Trick Williams def. Sami Zayn via pinfall to win the United States championship.
"The Demon" Finn Balor def. Dominik Mysterio via pinfall.
Rhea Ripley def. Jade Cargill via pinfall to win the WWE women's championship.