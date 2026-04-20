ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Wrestlemania 42 Night 2 Results: Roman Reigns Wins World Heavyweight Championship Title, Brock Lesnar Hints At Retirement

Hyderabad: WrestleMania 42 signed off with the World Heavyweight title changing hands and Brock Lesnar hinting at retirement after his loss against Oba Femi. Roman Reigns beat CM Punk to end his reign as the world heavyweight champion.

Two other champions also saw their titles taken away. Only Intercontinental Champion Penta retained his title in an epic ladder match.

Reigns earned the title with a spear to Punk and regained the position, where he lasted for an incredible 1,316 days last time.

Reigns outlasts CM Punk

In an intense match between the two, the action started with the two going blow-for-blow against each other, but Reigns clotheslined his opponent over the top rope. The action then shifted outside the ring area, and it shifted into the crowd as well.

Reigns trapped Punk in the corner and hit him with a series of clotheslines. Reigns then hit Punk with a Superman punch for a two-count. The challenger then followed it up with some clotheslines and a neckbreaker.

Punk then responded by smashing Reigns into the steel steps. He then placed Reigns on the commentary desk. However, the scenario flipped in a few minutes with Reigns smashing steel steps into CM Punk’s head, leaving him bloodied.