WWE Wrestlemania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Retains Title, Four Wrestlers Including John Cena Return To Ring
A total of seven matches were played on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42, and Cody Rhodes retained his title against Randy Orton.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 42 concluded successfully on Saturday. A total of seven matches were played on Night 1. The excitement among the fans remained high from start to finish.
John Cena kicked off the event as the host, and all the major stars included in the event captivated the audience with their in-ring action. Most notably, the wrestlers' entrances were extraordinary. The main event was also magnificent as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes went head-to-head for the championship. John Cena, Paige, Bron Breakker, and Bianca Belair marked their return to WWE.
Six man tag-team match
The first night kicked off with a match featuring Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed against Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight. Right at the start, The Usos knocked out Theory and Paul with a series of Superkicks.
.@RealLAKnight and @WWEUsos pick up the WIN at #WrestleMania! 😤#WrestleMania is streaming LIVE on the @espn App with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN2!— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026
➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/bzPPhC4byt
The "Face Stars" dominated the proceedings as the teamwork among Theory, Paul, and Speed was notably lacking. The match concluded in spectacular fashion when Speed accidentally attacked Theory. Knight pushed Theory directly into Speed's path, and then subsequently secured the victory by hitting Theory with his signature Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) move.
Following the match, Logan attacked Speed and punched him, but the Face Stars intervened to save him. Speed then delivered a powerful splash onto Paul—sending him crashing through the announce table—from the top rope.
Seth Rollins vs Gunther
A fierce battle ensued between Seth Rollins and Gunther. Both men launched powerful attacks against one another. Rollins dominated the early proceedings, unleashing a barrage of Stomps and Pedigrees.
However, Gunther refused to give up. Gunther made multiple attempts to trap Rollins in a sleeper hold. Rollins executed a Stomp on Gunther outside the ring and even delivered a Pedigree onto the announce table.
Gunther makes Seth Rollins TAP 😱@Gunther_AUT | #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oorFxORpvo— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
Suddenly, Bron Breakker appeared outside the ring and speared Rollins. Breakker then dragged Rollins back into the ring. Subsequently, Gunther locked Rollins in a sleeper hold and secured the victory. After the match, Breakker delivered another spear to Rollins. Paul Heyman embraced Breakker on the stage.
Cody Rhodes retains the undisputed WWE Championship
In the main event, Cody defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton. Early in the match, Cody—with the assistance of Jelly Roll—knocked out Pat McAfee. He was subsequently carried backstage on a stretcher.
The match between Randy and Cody then commenced. Both competitors exchanged powerful blows. After Cody slammed Randy into the ring post, blood began to flow from Randy's head. Cody maintained dominance in the proceedings.
Randy Orton is busted open 🩸— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @ESPN app!
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Randy made an unexpected return and hit Cody with a Cross Rhodes. Cody hit Randy with an RKO. Randy, in turn, hit Cody with an RKO. Randy also knocked out the referee with an RKO. Cody then delivered a low blow to Randy. Rhodes attempted to execute a Cody Cutter, but Randy countered it with an RKO. Pat McAfee stepped into the ring to serve as the referee.
A PUNT 😱😱😱@RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/NQJz4us23h— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
Cody won via count-out. Randy then hit Pat McAfee with an RKO as well. Subsequently, Cody hit Randy with a Cross Rhodes and pinned him, thereby retaining his championship title. After the match, Randy attacked Cody with the title belt. Randy also delivered a Punt Kick to Cody.