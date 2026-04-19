ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Wrestlemania 42 Night 1 Results: Cody Rhodes Retains Title, Four Wrestlers Including John Cena Return To Ring

Hyderabad: Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 42 concluded successfully on Saturday. A total of seven matches were played on Night 1. The excitement among the fans remained high from start to finish.

John Cena kicked off the event as the host, and all the major stars included in the event captivated the audience with their in-ring action. Most notably, the wrestlers' entrances were extraordinary. The main event was also magnificent as Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes went head-to-head for the championship. John Cena, Paige, Bron Breakker, and Bianca Belair marked their return to WWE.

Six man tag-team match

The first night kicked off with a match featuring Austin Theory, Logan Paul, and IShowSpeed ​​against Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight. Right at the start, The Usos knocked out Theory and Paul with a series of Superkicks.

The "Face Stars" dominated the proceedings as the teamwork among Theory, Paul, and Speed ​​was notably lacking. The match concluded in spectacular fashion when Speed ​​accidentally attacked Theory. Knight pushed Theory directly into Speed's path, and then subsequently secured the victory by hitting Theory with his signature Blunt Force Trauma (BFT) move.

Following the match, Logan attacked Speed ​​and punched him, but the Face Stars intervened to save him. Speed ​​then delivered a powerful splash onto Paul—sending him crashing through the announce table—from the top rope.

Seth Rollins vs Gunther