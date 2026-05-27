Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In WWE? Wrestling Superstar Drew McIntyre Wears RR Batter’s Jersey
Young Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seems to have impressed WWE wrestlers with his performance.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town in recent times with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), The left-handed batter has been amassing runs with consistency and has racked up 583 runs in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 232.27, including three fifties and one century. The Sooryavanshi mania seems to have taken over the WWE as well, and a recent clip from a star wrestler is evidence of that.
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has posted a gym video wearing a Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey with Sooryavanshi’s name on it ahead of the Eliminator to be played between RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
McIntyre wrote “Chosen One” in his caption of the social media post, which quickly grabbed the attention of the social media users ahead of the Eliminator to be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s RR jersey. 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIr4o7g23X— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2026
Sooryavanshi will be up against a bowling unit led by Pat Cummins. Also, SRH have won five of their last seven league matches and are on a winning momentum.
SRH have already beaten RR twice in the league stage, and so they will have an edge heading into the contest.
RR have heavily relied on the top order with Sooryavanshi scoring 583 runs this season, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has made 397, and Dhruv Jurel has scored 458. SRH have also been dependent on their top order, with the trio of Abhishek Sharma (563 runs), Travis Head (393) and Ishan Kishan (569) putting in major contributions. Heinrich Klaasen has also played a key role for the team by scoring 606 runs.
Notably, Sooryavanshi has already broken the record of hitting the most sixes by an Indian batter in a single IPL season with 53 maximums. He now has an opportunity to break the record of Chris Gayle (59) to hit the most sixes by a batter in a single IPL season.
RR signed Sooryavanshi in the IPL 2025 mega auction for a value of INR 1.1 crore. He became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract at the age of 14 years and 23 days.