ETV Bharat / sports

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In WWE? Wrestling Superstar Drew McIntyre Wears RR Batter’s Jersey

Hyderabad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town in recent times with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), The left-handed batter has been amassing runs with consistency and has racked up 583 runs in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 232.27, including three fifties and one century. The Sooryavanshi mania seems to have taken over the WWE as well, and a recent clip from a star wrestler is evidence of that.

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has posted a gym video wearing a Rajasthan Royals (RR) jersey with Sooryavanshi’s name on it ahead of the Eliminator to be played between RR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

McIntyre wrote “Chosen One” in his caption of the social media post, which quickly grabbed the attention of the social media users ahead of the Eliminator to be played in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.