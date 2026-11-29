ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Retires: When Will He Play His Retirement Match?

Hyderabad: WWE legend Rey Mysterio has bid adieu to his career in the sport and also revealed the date of his retirement match. Speaking after Survivor Series: WarGames in Houston on November 29, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he will play his final match on June 12, 2027, at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, the venue formerly known as Estadio Azteca.

"2027, we are going to Mexico City, formerly known as el Estadio Azteca, Estadio Banorte, and to be exact, June 12th, we will be there, and that will be my final match,” Mysterio said, and WWE confirmed the same afterwards as well.

What happened at WarGames?

Mysterio featured in the five-on-five WarGames elimination match between Team Mexico and Team USA. His side included Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano, while the opposition included CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Je'Von Evans, and LA Knight. After winning the match with Team Mexico, he grabbed the microphone to make the retirement official.

The stadium he chose for June carries significance, as the Estadio Banorte has hosted the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cup finals. For the football fans, and especially if someone from Mexico it holds a special significance for them.

Thirty-five years in professional wrestling

Rey Mysterio has completed 35 years of his professional wrestling career. After making his pro-wrestling debut in 1989, he spent years working through AAA, CMLL, WCW, and ECW before joining WWE in 2002. He won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice, is a Royal Rumble winner, a three-time United States Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a five-time Tag Team Champion, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. After scripting a long career, Rey Mysterio has announced his retirement date.