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SmackDown May 29 2026 Results: Cody Rhodes and Gunther Challenge Each Other Ahead Of Clash In Italy

Jade Cargill entered with B-Fab and Machine, but she didn't say much. Rhea Ripley arrived right away and promised to give Cargill a hard fight at Clash in Italy. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair then entered. Bliss mocked Cargill, and a match was then set between the two. Alexa Bliss faced Jade Cargill. Both gave the fans a great match, with Cargill dominating. Eventually, Cargill defeated Alexa with her 'Jadeed Move'. After the match, Cargill brought a chair into the ring and gave Alexa the 'Jadeed Move'. Charlotte and Rhea came to Alexa's aid.

Hyderabad: The last SmackDown event before the Clash in Italy 2026 concluded on Friday night. Fans witnessed some impressive matches and segments. Top stars mesmerised the audience in Barcelona, ​​Spain. The main match was also impressive. The women's division also served some excellent matches. The preparations for Clash in Italy were well planned, with an emphasis on stereo lines. Triple H tried his best to make the show grand.

The Miz faced Axiom. Axiom was cheered on by his home fans. In the end, Axiom won a decisive victory over the legendary player in front of his home crowd. Royce Keys and Damien Priest faced Tala Tonga and Tama Tonga. Solo Sequoia interfered in the match. R-Truth also came out to support Priest and Keys. Tala took advantage of all this. He pinned the tag team champion Priest with a finishing move and won.

Sami Zayn's match and Trick Williams' segment

Sami Zayn faced Matt Cardona. Both stars delighted the fans with their powerful performances. The two put on one of the most spectacular matches of the show. In the end, Roman Reigns' partner, Sami, pinned Cardona with a 'Helluva Kick' and won. Carmello Haze and Ricky Saints interfered in Trick Williams' segment, which led to a verbal exchange between the three. Williams announced that whoever won the match between Haze and Saints would get the title match. Williams also attacked Saints.

Singles match and Cody Rhodes segment

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints produced a great match, and both put their skills to the test. Both came close to victory several times. At the end of the match, they brutally attacked each other outside the ring, which led to a double count-out. Gunther immediately entered Cody Rhodes' segment. They insulted each other in one promo after another and claimed to have defeated each other. Gunther's dominance was clearly visible. He blamed Cody for this and finally announced that he would become the new WWE Undisputed Champion at 'Clash in Italy'.