ETV Bharat / sports

WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther Beats Royce Keys, To Face Cody Rhodes

Hyderabad: The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Backlash 2026 took place on Friday. Fans witnessed several high-impact matches and segments during the show. Top stars captivated the entire audience. The main event, in particular, featured a match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Triple H and his team put forth their best efforts to make this show a resounding success.

Trick Williams’ homecoming and The Miz’s clash

Trick Williams kicked off the show alongside Lil Yachty. Williams welcomed the fans, with his family also in attendance. The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted the proceedings, leading to a verbal altercation between them.

During this exchange, Wilson appeared visibly agitated. Subsequently, a match took place between The Miz and Trick Williams. The two put up a spirited fight against each other, during which The Miz even utilised a Kendo stick. At that moment, Lil Yachty attacked Kit Wilson outside the ring. This distraction caused The Miz to lose his focus. Seizing this opportunity, Williams landed a "Trick Shot" on The Miz and won the match.