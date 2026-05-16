WWE SmackDown Results: Gunther Beats Royce Keys, To Face Cody Rhodes
The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Backlash 2026 concluded and fans witnessed some hard-hitting matches and segments during the show.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
Hyderabad: The first episode of WWE SmackDown following Backlash 2026 took place on Friday. Fans witnessed several high-impact matches and segments during the show. Top stars captivated the entire audience. The main event, in particular, featured a match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Triple H and his team put forth their best efforts to make this show a resounding success.
Trick Williams’ homecoming and The Miz’s clash
Trick Williams kicked off the show alongside Lil Yachty. Williams welcomed the fans, with his family also in attendance. The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted the proceedings, leading to a verbal altercation between them.
.@RealRoyceKeys and @Gunther_AUT are putting EVERYTHING on the line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/qwaB29EjIx— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026
During this exchange, Wilson appeared visibly agitated. Subsequently, a match took place between The Miz and Trick Williams. The two put up a spirited fight against each other, during which The Miz even utilised a Kendo stick. At that moment, Lil Yachty attacked Kit Wilson outside the ring. This distraction caused The Miz to lose his focus. Seizing this opportunity, Williams landed a "Trick Shot" on The Miz and won the match.
Cody Rhodes attacks Gunther
Cody Rhodes called Gunther out to sign a contract. In response, Gunther insisted that Cody address him with respect. Royce Keys stated that he was ready to sign. Gunther and Keys exchanged formal words in the ring. Nick Aldis then arrived and announced a Number 1 Contender's match between the two.
GUNTHER is headed to ITALY. 👊— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2026
No thanks to Solo Sikoa, @Gunther_AUT takes down @RealRoyceKeys to become the NEW No. 1 Contender! pic.twitter.com/v8dThFyeaP
Carmelo Hayes faced off against Ricky Starks. The two delivered a fierce battle, delighting the fans with their moves. Towards the end of the match, Ricky got into an altercation with the referee. Capitalising on this distraction, Hayes executed a roll-up on Starks to secure the victory.
Damian Priest’s clash and tag event
Tag Team Champion Damian Priest faced off against Tama Tonga. Both competitors put tremendous effort in their bid to win. Ultimately, Priest secured a decisive victory. Following the match, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga launched a brutal assault on Priest. Meanwhile, the main event featured a Number 1 Contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Gunther and Royce Keys engaged in a fierce battle against one another. Keys astonished everyone with his sheer strength. Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, distracting Keys and thereby paving the way for Gunther's victory. Subsequently, Cody Rhodes made his entrance and executed his signature 'Cross Rhodes' manoeuvre on Gunther.