ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Releases 23 Wrestlers In Post‑WrestleMania Shake‑Up, Including Popular Wyatt Sicks Faction

Hyderabad: After the conclusion of one of their most hyped event, Wrestlemania 42, WWE has released a total of 23 wrestlers, including some notable names from the roster. The company began releasing their wrestlers on Friday, April 24, within one week of the marquee event. A few wrestlers leave the company throughout the year, but WWE also does mass releases on a yearly basis, the last of which took place in February 2025.

It seems that they have started making shakeups in the roster for the next year from now on and have released more than 20 wrestlers, including some notable names. Some of the stars informed it themselves on social media while some them were reported to be released by the company by Fightful.

Full list of released wrestlers

Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)

Nikki Cross

Joe Gacy

Erick Rowan

Dexter Lumis

Kairi Sane

Motor City Machine Guns

Aleister Black

Zelina Vega

Santos Escobar

Zoey Stark

Alba Fyre

Apollo Crews

Andre Chase

Dante Chen

Tyra Mae Steele

Chris Island

Tyriek Igwe

Trill London

Sirena Linton

Luca Crusifino

Malik Blade

Tyson Dupont

Wyatt Sicks faction: Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) and team released

One of the major releases from the company are the members of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The group was formed in tribute to Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda and Dallas' brother. He formed the characters of this group before his demise in August 2023. After weeks of hinting at a debut, the group debuted in June 2024.