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WWE Releases 23 Wrestlers In Post‑WrestleMania Shake‑Up, Including Popular Wyatt Sicks Faction

After one of their most popular event, Wrestlemania, WWE has released more than 20 wrestlers from their roster.

wwe release 23 wrestlers
File Photo: Joey Garcy (AFP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 25, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: After the conclusion of one of their most hyped event, Wrestlemania 42, WWE has released a total of 23 wrestlers, including some notable names from the roster. The company began releasing their wrestlers on Friday, April 24, within one week of the marquee event. A few wrestlers leave the company throughout the year, but WWE also does mass releases on a yearly basis, the last of which took place in February 2025.

It seems that they have started making shakeups in the roster for the next year from now on and have released more than 20 wrestlers, including some notable names. Some of the stars informed it themselves on social media while some them were reported to be released by the company by Fightful.

Full list of released wrestlers

  • Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)
  • Nikki Cross
  • Joe Gacy
  • Erick Rowan
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Kairi Sane
  • Motor City Machine Guns
  • Aleister Black
  • Zelina Vega
  • Santos Escobar
  • Zoey Stark
  • Alba Fyre
  • Apollo Crews
  • Andre Chase
  • Dante Chen
  • Tyra Mae Steele
  • Chris Island
  • Tyriek Igwe
  • Trill London
  • Sirena Linton
  • Luca Crusifino
  • Malik Blade
  • Tyson Dupont

Wyatt Sicks faction: Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) and team released

One of the major releases from the company are the members of the Wyatt Sicks faction. The group was formed in tribute to Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda and Dallas' brother. He formed the characters of this group before his demise in August 2023. After weeks of hinting at a debut, the group debuted in June 2024.

With Dallas, Cross, Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan, the Wyatt Sicks were crowned as the WWE Tag Team Champions one time.

Nikki Cross announces her leaving WWE

The Wyatt Sicks member confirmed her leaving the company on her social media handle.

"I’m really excited for whatever my next chapter will hold. Thank you all for the continued love and support,” she wrote on ‘X’.

Zoey Starc leaves WWE after injury

Stark also confirmed her departure from the WWE.

She had a famous storyline with Trish Stratus after being moved to the main roster in 2023. She appeared as a part of Pure Fusion Collective for a few months before co-members Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler were released.

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WWE WRESTLER RELEASED
WWE WRESTLERS RELEASED TODAY
LIST OF WRESTLERS RELEASED TODAY
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WWE WRESTLERS RELEASED 2026

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