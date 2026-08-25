WWE Raw Results 24 August 2026: Royce Keys Ruin Main Event; Brother vs Brother Clash Set
The Monday Night Raw episode witnessed Royce Keys turning heel in the main event.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The recent Monday Night Raw episode took place at the Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The show featured a lineup of quality matches and also provided some twists in the script. A big match is set between two brothers for next week, and also Obam Femi’s contract signing culminated in a huge brawl.
Opening segment of WWE Raw in Ottawa
The opening segment of Monday Night Raw features LA Knight joining Solo Sikoa. The Usos came out from backstage and got into a heated argument with their brother over going against them. The altercation culminated in the match between the two sides being made the official main event of the night.
ROYCE KEYS AND OTM!!! 😱— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2026
WHAT IS HAPPENING!?!?! pic.twitter.com/DG5AXWPeLW
Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez
Stephanie Vaquer was playing her first match since WrestleMania 42. LA Primera was brilliant in the ring against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez. Vaquer hit the double knees on Perez to emerge triumphant in the match. Liv Morgan tried to attack Vaquer, but Becky Lynch made the save
Dragon Lee vs. Rey Fenix
These two met in the first match of the night of the #1 contender tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship. Fenix attacked Lee with the enziguiri and also hit a Mexican Muscle Buster to emerge triumphant.
Je'Von Evans vs. Big Cass
Je'Von Evans was up against Big Cass in a singles match. Evans went for an OG Cutter. However, Cass stopped him and hit him with the Big Boot to score a pinfall.
Penta vs La Parka
.@PENTAELZEROM books his spot in the FINAL! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eSZPLOLtj9— WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2026
In the second match of the night of the #1 contender tournament for the World Heavyweight Championship, Penta hit a combination of Sacrifice and Mexican Destroyer to score a victory. After the bout, his brother Rey Fenix came out to congratulate and the clash between the brothers was set for the final.
The Usos vs. LA Knight & Solo Sikoa
Despite the match turning into an exciting clash, it concluded without a winner. Royce Keys came back along with OTM. Keys not only attacked The Usos but also his former allies LA Knight and Solo Sikoa. The show ended with Keys standing tall with OTM.