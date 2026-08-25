ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Raw Results 24 August 2026: Royce Keys Ruin Main Event; Brother vs Brother Clash Set

Hyderabad: The recent Monday Night Raw episode took place at the Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The show featured a lineup of quality matches and also provided some twists in the script. A big match is set between two brothers for next week, and also Obam Femi’s contract signing culminated in a huge brawl.

Opening segment of WWE Raw in Ottawa

The opening segment of Monday Night Raw features LA Knight joining Solo Sikoa. The Usos came out from backstage and got into a heated argument with their brother over going against them. The altercation culminated in the match between the two sides being made the official main event of the night.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

Stephanie Vaquer was playing her first match since WrestleMania 42. LA Primera was brilliant in the ring against Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez. Vaquer hit the double knees on Perez to emerge triumphant in the match. Liv Morgan tried to attack Vaquer, but Becky Lynch made the save

Dragon Lee vs. Rey Fenix