ETV Bharat / sports

Results From WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns Retains Title, Brock Lesnar Defeats Oba Femi

Hyderabad: WWE Clash in Italy 2026 was successfully concluded on Sunday. Fans saw five amazing matches in this Italian show. The excitement was overflowing from start to finish. The top stars mesmerised the audience with their action. Brock Lesnar won his match, while Roman Reigns successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu.

Cody Rhodes vs Gunther

Cody Rhodes and Gunther faced off for the Undisputed Championship. The match featured intense action. Cody attacked with Cross Rhodes and Cody Cutter, while Gunther caught Cody in a sleeper hold. Both came close to victory several times. Gunther almost knocked out Rhodes with his lock, but he escaped. In the end, American Nightmare retained his title with the help of Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes. However, Gunther's foot was outside the ropes during the pin, and the referees did not notice it. So, Cody's victory was controversial.

Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill

Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill faced off for the Women's Championship. Ripley dominated the match. Michonne and B-Fab also interfered. Charlotte Flair came in and defeated them. In the end, Ripley pinned Cargill with a Riptide and won. Rhea's victory was secured by Flair.