Results From WWE Clash In Italy: Roman Reigns Retains Title, Brock Lesnar Defeats Oba Femi
WWE Clash in Italy 2026 was an exciting event as it included some interesting action.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: WWE Clash in Italy 2026 was successfully concluded on Sunday. Fans saw five amazing matches in this Italian show. The excitement was overflowing from start to finish. The top stars mesmerised the audience with their action. Brock Lesnar won his match, while Roman Reigns successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu.
Cody Rhodes vs Gunther
Cody Rhodes and Gunther faced off for the Undisputed Championship. The match featured intense action. Cody attacked with Cross Rhodes and Cody Cutter, while Gunther caught Cody in a sleeper hold. Both came close to victory several times. Gunther almost knocked out Rhodes with his lock, but he escaped. In the end, American Nightmare retained his title with the help of Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes. However, Gunther's foot was outside the ropes during the pin, and the referees did not notice it. So, Cody's victory was controversial.
.@CodyRhodes leaves #WWEClash STILL your Undisputed WWE Champion!— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026
RESULTS: https://t.co/QOaBZZvbMZ pic.twitter.com/zxbyNi7ZVn
Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill
Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill faced off for the Women's Championship. Ripley dominated the match. Michonne and B-Fab also interfered. Charlotte Flair came in and defeated them. In the end, Ripley pinned Cargill with a Riptide and won. Rhea's victory was secured by Flair.
The Beast settles the score at #WWEClash!— WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2026
RESULTS: https://t.co/QOaBZZvbMZ pic.twitter.com/0732FJZEfz
Brock Lesnar defeats Oba Femi
Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi had a heated match. Lesnar landed four F-5s on Femi early on. Femi kicked out. Lesnar also applied a Kimura lock to Femi's arm. Femi wasn't ready to give up. He used some of his powerful moves on Lesnar. Outside the ring, Lesnar hit Femi with an F-5 on the announce table. Femi returned to the ring before the 10-count. In the end, Lesnar narrowly won. Lesnar landed a total of seven F-5s on Femi in this match.
Women’s Intercontinental Championship match
Becky Lynch defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Sol Ruka. The two had a heated match, with Ruka particularly impressive. Becky tried to cheat a few times and argued with Jessica Carr. In the end, Ruka hit her finishing move on Becky and won the title. Ruka got her first title shot on the main roster.
Roman Reigns retains title in main event
In the main event, Roman Reigns defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match. The two fought hard. The match also featured tables, chairs, and a toolbox. Reigns dominated the match at the end. Reigns attacked Fatu's arm with a toolbox. He also speared Fatu repeatedly. Fatu applied a Tongan Death Grip on Reigns, but it failed. Reigns pinned Fatu with a spear and retained his title. After the match, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso also came out. Jey taunted Reigns. Fatu looked very disappointed after the loss.