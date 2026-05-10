WWE Backlash 2026 Results: Roman Reigns Retains Title, John Cena Makes New Announcement
WWE Backlash 2026 was held at the Benchmark International Centre in Florida, and it served up some exciting in-ring action for the fans.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: The WWE Backlash 2026 was held at the Benchmark International Centre in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, with audiences witnessing some exciting in-ring action. Roman Reigns retained his title against Jacob Fatu while John Cena made an announcement that might change the landscape of the WWE. Overall, it was a show which got some appreciation from the fans.
The following are the Backlash 2026 results and match details
Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
The night commenced with a tussle between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman in his corner. The duo delivered an intense clash, which was Breakker’s first bout since returning at Wrestlemania 42. Breakker escaped Rollins' Stomp and Pedigree in the final minutes and hit two earth-shattering spears to get a huge win.
THESE TWO JUST KEEP GOING! 🔥— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026
The FIRST HOUR of WWE Backlash is LIVE RIGHT NOW on ESPN2!
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Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn
Trick Williams, accompanied by Lil Hatchet, retained her WWE United States Championship versus Sami Zayn. In the final moments of the match, Zayn used a weapon, and Lil Hatchet interfered. Despite this, Williams managed to escape the Helluva Kick and hit a running knee to the opponent to defend the title.
.@_trickwilliams is STILL your United States Champion! 🏆#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/BCRzNc26Zi— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026
IYO Sky vs. Asuka
In one of the most exciting matches of the event, IYO Sky and Asuka produced one of the classics with their amazing in-ring ability, high-flying spots, and chemistry inside the ring. After multiple reversals and near falls, Sky delivered the final moonsault and pinned Asuka to emerge victorious.
.@Iyo_SkyWWE made that look effortless! 💪— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026
Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited!
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John Cena announces a new event
John Cena also came out to announce a new event, the John Cena Classic, where main roster and NXT stars will compete against each other. Notably, the fans could crown a particular wrestler as champion even if they lose in their respective matches for their efforts and passion. No date is announced for the event yet but Cena assured the audience that it will be a groundbreaking achievement.
.@JohnCena just announced the John Cena Classic! 👏— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026
Stream WWE Backlash LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited!
▶️ https://t.co/kzS0cxoAzD pic.twitter.com/4z08kgZmPm
Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns defended his World Heavyweight Championship title against Jacob Fatu. In the final moments of the decisive bout, Reigns survived the Tongian Deathgrip scare by pushing Fatu to the ropes and retaliating with a spear to win the match.
.@WWERomanReigns is STILL your World Heavyweight Champion! ☝️#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/0mS2WyHcKX— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2026
However, despite the defeat, Fatu took out Reigns with the Tongian Deathgrip, but WWE officials tried to stop him.