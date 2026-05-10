ETV Bharat / sports

WWE Backlash 2026 Results: Roman Reigns Retains Title, John Cena Makes New Announcement

Hyderabad: The WWE Backlash 2026 was held at the Benchmark International Centre in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, with audiences witnessing some exciting in-ring action. Roman Reigns retained his title against Jacob Fatu while John Cena made an announcement that might change the landscape of the WWE. Overall, it was a show which got some appreciation from the fans.

The following are the Backlash 2026 results and match details

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

The night commenced with a tussle between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, with Paul Heyman in his corner. The duo delivered an intense clash, which was Breakker’s first bout since returning at Wrestlemania 42. Breakker escaped Rollins' Stomp and Pedigree in the final minutes and hit two earth-shattering spears to get a huge win.

Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn

Trick Williams, accompanied by Lil Hatchet, retained her WWE United States Championship versus Sami Zayn. In the final moments of the match, Zayn used a weapon, and Lil Hatchet interfered. Despite this, Williams managed to escape the Helluva Kick and hit a running knee to the opponent to defend the title.