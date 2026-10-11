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WWE 2026 Money In The Bank Results: Penta And Stratton Win Money In The Bank Briefcase

Penta won the Money in the Bank event ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WWE's big event 'Money in the Bank' took place on Sunday Night at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans. Five big matches were played in the event, and all the wrestlers won the hearts of the fans with their in-ring action.

The show organised by Triple H included some shocking moments in it. Fans provided their favourite wrestlers with tremendous support. Penta and Stratton won the ladder matches in the men’s and women’s sections, respectively.

World Heavyweight Championship match Roman Reigns first defended his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. Both stars pushed their limits in this match. Knight applied BFT to Reigns several times but could not win. Reigns pinned Knight with a Superman Punch and a Spear but failed. Both wrestlers came close to winning several times in the match. There was some action outside the ring as well. Knight also threw Reigns through a table. The fans were cheering for Knight. Finally, Reigns hit Knight with two consecutive Superman Punches. After that, he pinned Knight with a Spear to retain the title. Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed Oba Femi clashed with Bronson Reed. The two used a lot of moves on each other. The Vision's Austin Theory, Logan Paul and Mexican Dupree interfered in the match. Theory also gave Reed the brass knuckles. Reed attacked Femi twice with the knuckles but was unable to catch him. In the end, Femi had the upper hand. He pinned Reed with a fall-from-grace move and won.