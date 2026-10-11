WWE 2026 Money In The Bank Results: Penta And Stratton Win Money In The Bank Briefcase
WWE's big event 'Money in the Bank' has come to an end. Fans got to see five big matches at this show.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: WWE's big event 'Money in the Bank' took place on Sunday Night at the Smoothie King Centre in New Orleans. Five big matches were played in the event, and all the wrestlers won the hearts of the fans with their in-ring action.
The show organised by Triple H included some shocking moments in it. Fans provided their favourite wrestlers with tremendous support. Penta and Stratton won the ladder matches in the men’s and women’s sections, respectively.
World Heavyweight Championship match
Roman Reigns first defended his World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight. Both stars pushed their limits in this match. Knight applied BFT to Reigns several times but could not win. Reigns pinned Knight with a Superman Punch and a Spear but failed. Both wrestlers came close to winning several times in the match.
Let the celebration BEGIN for PENTA!!! 👏 @PENTAELZEROM https://t.co/uu5MaLMpNZ— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2026
There was some action outside the ring as well. Knight also threw Reigns through a table. The fans were cheering for Knight. Finally, Reigns hit Knight with two consecutive Superman Punches. After that, he pinned Knight with a Spear to retain the title.
Oba Femi vs Bronson Reed
Oba Femi clashed with Bronson Reed. The two used a lot of moves on each other. The Vision's Austin Theory, Logan Paul and Mexican Dupree interfered in the match. Theory also gave Reed the brass knuckles. Reed attacked Femi twice with the knuckles but was unable to catch him. In the end, Femi had the upper hand. He pinned Reed with a fall-from-grace move and won.
FALL FROM GRACE 🔥 @Obaofwwe DEFEATS Bronson Reed! https://t.co/87bL0PuK84— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026
Women’s ladder match
Soul Rucka, Lola Vice, Jessie Zayn, Roxanne Perez, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton wreaked havoc in this match. Rucka and Legend shone in the match with their in-ring moves. Several ladders were also broken during the match. It seemed that Perez would win the match many times.
TIFFY 2X 💰 @tiffstrattonwwe is once again Ms. Money in the Bank! https://t.co/NpnMpNNh9X— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026
She also came very close to victory. Legend also tried her best to get the briefcase out. Finally, a fight was seen between Tiffany and Legend on the ladder. Tiffany took down Legend, and she immediately climbed the ladder and got the briefcase out. This is the second time in her career that Tiffany has won the briefcase.
Men’s ladder match
Penta beat CM Punk, Trick Williams, Kevin Owens, Bron Breakker and Je'Von Evans in the Money in the Bank in the ladder match. Je'Von Evans brought the ladder in the ring and climbed onto it. However, Bron Breakker was standing near the ladder, and he wouldn’t allow Evans to get closer to the briefcase.
TIFFY 2X 💰 @tiffstrattonwwe is once again Ms. Money in the Bank! https://t.co/NpnMpNNh9X— WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026
Breakker tilted the ladder over and sent Evans through the roof of the ambulance he had driven to the ring a few minutes earlier. Penta then came from outside the ring and attacked Breakker with a Mexican Destroyer on the ladder. He then climbed the ladder and easily took out the briefcase.