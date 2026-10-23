ETV Bharat / sports

WTC Qualification Scenario For India: What South Africa’s Victory Over Australia Mean For Men In Blue?

Hyderabad: South Africa’s 31-run and an innings victory has left the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2025-27 cycle wide open. The South African side beat Australia in the second fixture of the three-match series in Gqeberha to level the series 1-1.

Although Australia are at the top of the standings, the loss has prevented them from extending their lead and has kept a few teams, including India, in contention to reach the WTC final.

Australia are at the top of the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 75, while New Zealand have occupied the second position with a PCT of 72.22. South Africa are third with a points percentage of 66.67.

What does India need to do to qualify for the WTC final?

India are currently fifth in the standings with seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle. They will play two away Tests and five home Tests against Australia. The team will need to finish their campaign strongly and also hope that at least two of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will slip up in their remaining matches.

Further, India will need to earn 62 points from their remaining matches to take their PCT to 60. Also, the team cannot afford to lose more than two matches.