WTC Qualification Scenario For India: What South Africa’s Victory Over Australia Mean For Men In Blue?
South Africa secured a victory by 31 runs and an innings over Australia in the second Test of the three-match series.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa’s 31-run and an innings victory has left the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the 2025-27 cycle wide open. The South African side beat Australia in the second fixture of the three-match series in Gqeberha to level the series 1-1.
Although Australia are at the top of the standings, the loss has prevented them from extending their lead and has kept a few teams, including India, in contention to reach the WTC final.
Australia are at the top of the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 75, while New Zealand have occupied the second position with a PCT of 72.22. South Africa are third with a points percentage of 66.67.
Latest WTC points table following the second Test between Australia and South Africa! https://t.co/BXOvEsxpL5— cricx (@cham_piyu9063) October 23, 2026
What does India need to do to qualify for the WTC final?
India are currently fifth in the standings with seven Tests remaining in the ongoing WTC cycle. They will play two away Tests and five home Tests against Australia. The team will need to finish their campaign strongly and also hope that at least two of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa will slip up in their remaining matches.
Further, India will need to earn 62 points from their remaining matches to take their PCT to 60. Also, the team cannot afford to lose more than two matches.
Here’s the latest WTC points table following the second Test between Australia and South Africa! 🏏🏆 #Cricket #SAvAUS #WTC @ICC https://t.co/gV4dZS7aJL— SUDHIR (@SUDHIRb9661) October 23, 2026
The team will have to rely on the other results as well. For India, the two upcoming Tests against New Zealand will be crucial as they will play in conditions which will help the pacers with seam and swing movement. If India manages to sign off the series undefeated, they will boost their chances to qualify for the WTC final, as India have a strong record in the home series against Australia.
In the previous WTC cycle, the finalists finished with PCTs of 69.44 (South Africa) and 67.54 (Australia).
WTC Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Ded
|Con
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|144
|108
|75
|2
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|72
|52
|72.22
|3
|South Africa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|72
|48
|66.67
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|72
|40
|55.56
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|132
|68
|51.52
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|14
|192
|74
|38.54
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|72
|24
|33.33
|8
|West Indies (E)
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|144
|30
|20.83
|9
|Pakistan (E)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|0
|19
|108
|5
|4.63
Bangladesh also in contention
Bangladesh are currently in fourth place and are in contention to reach the final as well. Also, out of their six remaining Tests, four will be played at home, giving them an opportunity to collect valuable points.
The team has to make the most of their home conditions to qualify for the WTC final.