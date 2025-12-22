ETV Bharat / sports

WTC Points Table 2025-27: New Zealand Jumps To Second Position With 323-Run Win Over West Indies In Third Test

Hyderabad: New Zealand jumped to the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2025-27 cycle, beating West Indies in he third Test at Mount Maunganu by 323 runs. With the victory, they sealed the series by 2-0 and also rose one place above their position in the WTC standings.

New Zealand to second position, India at sixth position

New Zealand are currently at the secod position with a point percentage of 77.78. They have won two matches out of the three they have played in the ongoing cycle, while one match has ended in a draw. Earlier, they were in third place.

India are now in sixth place with a percentage point of 48.15. Earlier, they were in seventh place in the standings.