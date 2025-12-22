WTC Points Table 2025-27: New Zealand Jumps To Second Position With 323-Run Win Over West Indies In Third Test
New Zealand registered an emphatic 323-run win over West Indies in the third Test of the bilateral series.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 12:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand jumped to the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings for the 2025-27 cycle, beating West Indies in he third Test at Mount Maunganu by 323 runs. With the victory, they sealed the series by 2-0 and also rose one place above their position in the WTC standings.
New Zealand to second position, India at sixth position
New Zealand are currently at the secod position with a point percentage of 77.78. They have won two matches out of the three they have played in the ongoing cycle, while one match has ended in a draw. Earlier, they were in third place.
India are now in sixth place with a percentage point of 48.15. Earlier, they were in seventh place in the standings.
New Zealand orchestrate 323-run triumph
The hosts dominated the proceedings from start to finish. After winning the toss, New Zealand posted a massive total of 575 in the first innings as Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway provided the team with a solid 323-run opening stand. West Indies replied with 420 runs, thanks to a fighting unbeaten 123 by Kavem Hodge.
New Zealand capitalised on their first innings lead and posted 306 for 2, setting a mammoth target of 462 runs for the opposition. But chasing a big target turned out to be too difficult for the visitors, who got all out for a total of 138 runs.
Conway and Jacob Duffy honoured
New Zealand opener Devon Conway was awarded Man of the Match as he scored a double century in the first innings and followed it up with a hundred in the second innings. Jacob Duffy was awarded Man of the Series, taking 23 wickets from three matches with a bowling average of 15.43.
Conway became the first New Zealand batter to score double hundred and hundred in the same Test match. Also, Duffy surpassed Richard Hadlee to become the country's highest wicket-taker in international cricket across formats in a calendar year.