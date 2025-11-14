ETV Bharat / sports

WFI Lifts Suspension On Aman, Neha After First-Time Lapse

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday lifted the suspensions of Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat and junior grappler Neha Sangwan, who were barred for turning up overweight at major international championships earlier this year. The development means that both the wrestlers will be able to enter the auction for the upcoming edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

Paris Games bronze winner Aman was suspended for being overweight during the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia in September while Neha faced action after her disqualification from the Junior Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria, in August.

Both wrestlers were served show-cause notices — Aman on September 22 and Neha on August 25 — and their replies were received on September 28 and September 18 respectively. The coaches appointed for the Zagreb event were also issued notices. According to WFI, the wrestlers, in their written submissions, termed the incident their first lapse and assured the federation that such violations would not recur.