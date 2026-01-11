ETV Bharat / sports

WPL: Gujarat Giants Pull Off Thrilling Victory Over Delhi Capitals By 4 Runs

Navi Mumbai: Gujarat Giants (GG) pulled off a thrilling victory over Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Seven runs were required in the last over, and Sophie Devine just gave 2 runs and scalped two wickets to seal a win for GG by four runs.

The game seemed to be lost when 41 came off the 18th and 19th over, but Devine turned it around to script a famous win.

Chasing a target of 210, Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma opened the innings for Delhi Capitals. DC started well, racing to 40 in five overs; however, Verma was dismissed in the next over by Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 14.

Laura Wolvaardt and Lee took the innings forward, adding 90 runs for the second wicket before Kashvee Gautam removed Lee for an outstanding 86 runs of just 54 balls, including 12 fours and three sixes. Lee was all guns blazing, and even though the asking rate was always going up, she kept the chase on track.

Chinelle Henry also fell early for just seven. Wolvaardt and DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues then added vital runs for the Capitals. Wolvaardt was slow to start off, but changed gears in the 18th over, adding 41 runs in just two overs with Jemimah.

However, Devine in the final over turned the tables in her team's favour, giving just two runs.

Earlier in the match, Young right-arm fast-medium pacer Nandni Sharma produced a sensational final over, claiming a hat-trick and completing a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals bowled out Gujarat Giants for 209.

At one stage, Gujarat looked set for a much bigger total, but a dramatic late collapse triggered by Nandni's heroics ensured Delhi kept the opposition in check. The Giants were eventually bowled out, losing momentum after a blistering start.

Gujarat openers Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine laid a strong foundation with a 94-run opening partnership. The pair brought up 50 in just 5.1 overs and raced to 80 without loss in six overs, putting Delhi under early pressure.