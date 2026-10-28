ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2027 Auction: Full List Of Players Set To Go Under The Hammer With Their Base Prices

WPL trophy ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped the BCCI unearth young talents in the country, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is playing a similar role in women’s cricket. The Indian uncapped players rub shoulders against the world’s best and the experience helps them to grow as a player.

Ahead of the WPL 2027, the pre-season auction is set to take place in Kochi on October 28. A total of 146 players will be competing for a total of 27 slots in the bidding process. The list includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. Amongst the Indians, 22 are capped while 97 are uncapped. The overseas group include 14 capped players and 13 uncapped players.

G. Kamalini, Sophie Molineux and Jess Jonassen are some of the top names in the auction. Ahead of the auction, the following is the list of players who will go under the hammer. Players with a base price of ₹50 lakhs Sophia Dunkley - England

Sophie Molineux - Australia