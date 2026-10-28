WPL 2027 Auction: Full List Of Players Set To Go Under The Hammer With Their Base Prices
A total of 146 players will go through the bidding, as 27 slots are vacant across the franchises.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Hyderabad: Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL) has helped the BCCI unearth young talents in the country, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is playing a similar role in women’s cricket. The Indian uncapped players rub shoulders against the world’s best and the experience helps them to grow as a player.
Ahead of the WPL 2027, the pre-season auction is set to take place in Kochi on October 28. A total of 146 players will be competing for a total of 27 slots in the bidding process. The list includes 119 Indian players and 27 overseas players. Amongst the Indians, 22 are capped while 97 are uncapped. The overseas group include 14 capped players and 13 uncapped players.
🚨 Update 🚨 With the addition of 4 players as requested by the franchises to the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 list, here's a look at the updated player pool 🔢 #TATAWPL https://t.co/gFGgtoXewO— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 27, 2026
G. Kamalini, Sophie Molineux and Jess Jonassen are some of the top names in the auction. Ahead of the auction, the following is the list of players who will go under the hammer.
Everything you need to know 🔍 Here’s your all-in-one guide to the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 🙌 Tune in for all the action tomorrow from 5:30 PM onwards ⏳ #TATAWPL https://t.co/kj8lPGbhaM— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 27, 2026
Players with a base price of ₹50 lakhs
- Sophia Dunkley - England
- Sophie Molineux - Australia
Players with a base price of ₹40 lakhs
- G. Kamalini - India
- Kiran Navgire - India
- Heather Graham - Australia
- Jess Jonassen - Australia
Players with a base price of ₹30 lakhs
- Raghvi Bist - India
- Tejal Hasabnis — India
- Ayushi Soni — India
- Chamari Athapaththu — Sri Lanka
- Grace Harris — Australia
- Orla Prendergast — Ireland
- Sneh Rana — India
- Taniyaa Bhatia — India
- Uma Chetry — India
- Nuzhat Parween — India
- Sushma Verma — India
- Mithali Ayodya — Sri Lanka
- Rosemary Mair — New Zealand
- Titas Sadhu — India
- Saima Thakor — India
- Tayla Vlaeminck — Australia
- Saika Ishaque — India
- Priya Mishra — India
- Nonkululeko Mlaba — South Africa
- Asha Sobhana — India
- Annerie Dercksen — South Africa
- Kayla Reyneke — South Africa
- Chloe Tryon — South Africa
- Preeti Bose — India
- Shuchi Upadhyay — India
- Devika Vaidya — India
- Simran Bahadur — India
- Mona Meshram — India
- Anjali Sarvani — India
- Meghna Singh — India
Players with a base price of ₹20 lakhs
- Yashasri S — India
- Tanisha Ohlan — India
- Yashasvi Katta — India
- Triveni Vashistha — India
Players with a base price of ₹10 lakhs
- Vrinda Dinesh — India
- Humairaa Kaazi — India
- Disha Kasat — India
- Gautami Naik — India
- Shweta Sehrawat — India
- Purvaja Verlekar — India
- Sujata Dey — India
- Tess Flintoff — Australia
- Poonam Khemnar — India
- Anandita Kishor — India
- Charli Knott — Australia
- Pragati Singh — India
- Bhavika Ahire — India
- Sarah Bryce — Scotland
- Latika Inamdar — India
- Shivani Singh — India
- Rima Ekka — India
- Shraddha Pokharkar — India
- Shabnam Shakil — India
- Eddla Srujana — India
- Samantha Bates — Australia
- Bharti Rawal — India
- Shanu Sen — India
- Parunika Sisodia — India
- Sonam Yadav — India
- Saanika Chalke — India
- Pranavi Chandra — India
- Ira Jadhav — India
- Shraddha Nabira — India
- Varnika Singh — India
- Maitlan Brown — Australia
- Kathryn Bryce — Scotland
- Darcey Carter — Scotland
- Uma Kashvi — India
- Amandeep Kaur — India
- Joshitha V J — India
- Khushi Bhatia — India
- Riya Chaudhari — India
- Babette De Leede — Netherlands
- Pragya Rawat — India
- Anshu Apurva — India
- Nandhana Sridharan — India
- Jyoti Thakur — India
- Gargi Wankar — India
- Apeksha Anand — India
- Nikita Chauhan — India
- Kirstie Gordon — Scotland
- Shreya Shrivas — India
- Poonam Soni — India
- Monika Devi — India
- Divya Ganesh — India
- Bhavana Goplani — India
- Harsimran Kaur — India
- Ayesha Shaikh — India
- Inchara Umesh — India
- Nazma Khan — India
- Vidhi Parmar — India
- Deeksha Sharma — India
- Shivi Sharma — India
- Kanishka Thakur — India
- Gongadi Trisha — India
- Sandhya Chhetri — India
- Ramyashri K N — India
- Chandni Sharma — India
- Sumiti Soni — India
- Akshita Bhagat — India
- Esha Oza — UAE
- Maddie Penna — Australia
- Aayushi Shukla — India
- Anaadi Tagde — India
- Manali Dakshini — India
- Roshini Kiran — India
- Palnati Rishika Krishnan — India
- Henrietta Pereira — India
- Tanisha Singh — India
- Sonal Thakur — India
- Keerthana Balakrishnan — India
- Kira Chathli — England
- Salonee Dangore — India
- Arya Gohane — India
- Milly Illingworth — Australia
- Nalla Reddy — India
- Suman Meena — India
- Sonia Mendhiya — India
- Anshu Nagar — India
- Dnyaneshwari Patil — India
- Sahana Pawar — India
- Karri Poojitha — India
- Kaku Barman — India
- Bidisha Dey — India
- Shishira Gowda — India
- Dimple Kanwar — India
- Sonali Singh — India
- Mithila Vinod — India
- Fatima Jaffer — India
- Karnika Karthick — India
- Ishita Khale — India
- Pragya Rawat — India
- Neetu Singh — India
- Soumya Singh — India
- Jazmine Gill — India
- Bharati Singh — India
- Kalpana Singh — India
- Palak Singh — India
- Rekha Singh — India
- Nisha Verma — India