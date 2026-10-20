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WPL 2027 Auction List: 146 Players Including 119 Indians To Go Under Hammer For 27 Slots

Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux are the only players in the auction list with a base price of ₹50 lakh.

WPL 2027 auction list
WPL trophy (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The auction for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season is set for October 28 in Kochi, and teams will fiercely compete to sign their preferred players. A total of 146 cricketers, including 119 Indians, will go through the bid process for 27 available slots across five franchises.

Of the 119 Indian cricketers, 22 are capped, and 97 are uncapped. A total of 20 slots are available for Indian players, so it will be tough for some to make the team.

27 Overseas players, including six from Associate Nations, will fight for the seven available slots to them. Amongst the overseas players, 14 are capped while 13 are uncapped.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux are the only two players with a base price of ₹50 lakh in the auction. Indian batters Gunalan Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are the four players with a base price of ₹40 lakh.

30 players have registered with a base price of ₹30 lakh, and the list includes some notable names like Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris.

WPL 2027 auction breakdown

Capped Indian cricketers - 22

Capped overseas cricketers - 14

Uncapped Indian cricketers - 97

Uncapped overseas cricketers - 13

WPL 2027 auction list

NameCountryRoleStatusBase Price
Raghvi BistIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Sophia DunkleyEnglandBatterCapped50 lakhs
Tejal HasabnisIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Gunalan KamaliniIndiaBatterCapped40 lakhs
Kiran NavgireIndiaBatterCapped40 lakhs
Ayushi SoniIndiaBatterCapped30 lakhs
Chamari AthapaththuSri LankaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Grace HarrisAustraliaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Sophie MolineuxAustraliaAll-rounderCapped50 lakhs
Orla PrendergastIrelandAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Sneh RanaIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Taniyaa BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Uma ChetryIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Nuzhat ParweenIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Sushma VermaIndiaWicketkeeperCapped30 lakhs
Mithali AyodyaSri LankaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Rosemary MairNew ZealandBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Titas SadhuIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saima ThakorIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Tayla VlaeminckAustraliaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saika IshaqueIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Priya MishraIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Nonkululeko MlabaSouth AfricaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Asha SobhanaIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Vrinda DineshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Humairaa KaaziIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Disha KasatIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Gautami NaikIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Shweta SehrawatIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Purvaja VerlekarIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Sujata DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Tess FlintoffAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Poonam KhemnarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anandita KishorIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Charli KnottAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Pragati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bhavika AhireIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Sarah BryceScotlandWicketkeeperAssociate10 lakhs
Latika InamdarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Shivani SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Rima EkkaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Shraddha PokharkarIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Yashasri SIndiaBowlerUncapped20 lakhs
Shabnam ShakilIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Eddla SrujanaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Samantha BatesAustraliaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Bharti RawalIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Shanu SenIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Parunika SisodiaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Sonam YadavIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Annerie DercksenSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Heather GrahamAustraliaAll-rounderCapped40 lakhs
Jess JonassenAustraliaAll-rounderCapped40 lakhs
Kayla ReynekeSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Chloe TryonSouth AfricaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Preeti BoseIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Shuchi UpadhyayIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Devika VaidyaIndiaBowlerCapped30 lakhs
Saanika ChalkeIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Pranavi ChandraIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Ira JadhavIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Shraddha NabiraIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Tanisha OhlanIndiaBatterUncapped20 lakhs
Varnika SinghIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Maitlan BrownAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kathryn BryceScotlandAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Darcey CarterScotlandAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Uma KashviIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Amandeep KaurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Joshitha VJIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Khushi BhatiaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Riya ChaudhariIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Babette De LeedeNetherlandWicketkeeperAssociate10 lakhs
Pragya RawatIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped10 lakhs
Anshu ApurvaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Yashasvi KattaIndiaBowlerUncapped20 lakhs
Nandhana SridharanIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Jyoti ThakurIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Gargi WankarIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Apeksha AnandIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Nikita ChauhanIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Kirstie GordonScotlandBowlerAssociate10 lakhs
Shreya ShrivasIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Poonam SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Simran BahadurIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Mona MeshramIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Anjali SarvaniIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Meghna SinghIndiaAll-rounderCapped30 lakhs
Monika DeviIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Divya GaneshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Bhavana GoplaniIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Harsimran KaurIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Ayesha ShaikhIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Inchara UmeshIndiaBatterUncapped10 lakhs
Nazma KhanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Vidhi ParmarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Deeksha SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Shivi SharmaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kanishka ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Gongadi TrishaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sandhya ChhetriIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Ramyashri KNIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Chandni SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Sumiti SoniIndiaBowlerUncapped10 lakhs
Akshita BhagatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Esha OzaUAEAll-rounderAssociate10 lakhs
Maddie PennaAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Aayushi ShuklaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anaadi TagdeIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Triveni VashisthaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped20 lakhs
Manali DakshiniIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Roshini KiranIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Palnati Rishika KrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Henrietta PereiraIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Tanisha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonal ThakurIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Keerthana BalakrishnanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kira ChathliEnglandAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Salonee DangoreIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Arya GohaneIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Milly IllingworthAustraliaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Nalla ReddyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Suman MeenaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonia MendhiyaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Anshu NagarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Dnyaneshwari PatilIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sahana PawarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Karri PoojithaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kaku BarmanIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bidisha DeyIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Shishira GowdaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Dimple KanwarIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Sonali SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Mithila VinodIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Fatima JafferIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Karnika KarthickIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Ishita KhaleIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Pragya RawatIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Neetu SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Soumya SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Jazmine GillIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Bharati SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Kalpana SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Palak SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Rekha SinghIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs
Nisha VermaIndiaAll-rounderUncapped10 lakhs

TAGGED:

WPL 2027 AUCTION LIST
WPL AUCTION DATE AND VENUE
WPL AUCTION PLAYERS LIST
WPL 2027 AUCTION PLAYERS LIST
WPL AUCTION LIST

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