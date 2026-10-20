ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2027 Auction List: 146 Players Including 119 Indians To Go Under Hammer For 27 Slots

Hyderabad: The auction for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season is set for October 28 in Kochi, and teams will fiercely compete to sign their preferred players. A total of 146 cricketers, including 119 Indians, will go through the bid process for 27 available slots across five franchises.

Of the 119 Indian cricketers, 22 are capped, and 97 are uncapped. A total of 20 slots are available for Indian players, so it will be tough for some to make the team.

27 Overseas players, including six from Associate Nations, will fight for the seven available slots to them. Amongst the overseas players, 14 are capped while 13 are uncapped.

England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux are the only two players with a base price of ₹50 lakh in the auction. Indian batters Gunalan Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are the four players with a base price of ₹40 lakh.

30 players have registered with a base price of ₹30 lakh, and the list includes some notable names like Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris.

WPL 2027 auction breakdown