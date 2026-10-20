WPL 2027 Auction List: 146 Players Including 119 Indians To Go Under Hammer For 27 Slots
Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Molineux are the only players in the auction list with a base price of ₹50 lakh.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: The auction for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season is set for October 28 in Kochi, and teams will fiercely compete to sign their preferred players. A total of 146 cricketers, including 119 Indians, will go through the bid process for 27 available slots across five franchises.
Of the 119 Indian cricketers, 22 are capped, and 97 are uncapped. A total of 20 slots are available for Indian players, so it will be tough for some to make the team.
27 Overseas players, including six from Associate Nations, will fight for the seven available slots to them. Amongst the overseas players, 14 are capped while 13 are uncapped.
1️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ registered players 2️⃣7️⃣ spots up for grabs 🔨 A look at the Player List breakdown for #TATAWPLAuction 2027 🔢 Catch the #TATAWPL Auction on https://t.co/iijqYiReV7 on October 28 🗓️ https://t.co/6FgeuHVbVU— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 20, 2026
England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Sophie Molineux are the only two players with a base price of ₹50 lakh in the auction. Indian batters Gunalan Kamalini and Kiran Navgire, along with Australian all-rounders Heather Graham and Jess Jonassen, are the four players with a base price of ₹40 lakh.
🚨 News 🚨 #TATAWPLAuction 2027 Player List announced! The player auction will see 146 players competing for 27 available slots 📝 📍 Kochi ⏰ October 28, 5.30 PM IST 🔽 More details | #TATAWPL https://t.co/GKfyOO1Kar— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 19, 2026
30 players have registered with a base price of ₹30 lakh, and the list includes some notable names like Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris.
WPL 2027 auction breakdown
Capped Indian cricketers - 22
Capped overseas cricketers - 14
Uncapped Indian cricketers - 97
Uncapped overseas cricketers - 13
𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻 ⏳ The #TATAWPLAuction 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ is just 🔟 days away! 🔨🤩 #TATAWPL https://t.co/kbaqJJPMtP— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 18, 2026
WPL 2027 auction list
|Name
|Country
|Role
|Status
|Base Price
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|Batter
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Gunalan Kamalini
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Ayushi Soni
|India
|Batter
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|50 lakhs
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sneh Rana
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Uma Chetry
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Sushma Verma
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mithali Ayodya
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Titas Sadhu
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saima Thakor
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|Australia
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saika Ishaque
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Priya Mishra
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|South Africa
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Asha Sobhana
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Vrinda Dinesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Disha Kasat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gautami Naik
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shweta Sehrawat
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Purvaja Verlekar
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sujata Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Khemnar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anandita Kishor
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Latika Inamdar
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivani Singh
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rima Ekka
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasri S
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Shabnam Shakil
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Eddla Srujana
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharti Rawal
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shanu Sen
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Annerie Dercksen
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Capped
|40 lakhs
|Kayla Reyneke
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Preeti Bose
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Devika Vaidya
|India
|Bowler
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Saanika Chalke
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shraddha Nabira
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Varnika Singh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Maitlan Brown
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kathryn Bryce
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Darcey Carter
|Scotland
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Uma Kashvi
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Amandeep Kaur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Joshitha VJ
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Babette De Leede
|Netherland
|Wicketkeeper
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|Wicketkeeper
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Apurva
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Yashasvi Katta
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Nandhana Sridharan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gargi Wankar
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Apeksha Anand
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nikita Chauhan
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kirstie Gordon
|Scotland
|Bowler
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Shreya Shrivas
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Poonam Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Simran Bahadur
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Mona Meshram
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Anjali Sarvani
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Meghna Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Capped
|30 lakhs
|Monika Devi
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Divya Ganesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bhavana Goplani
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Harsimran Kaur
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ayesha Shaikh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Inchara Umesh
|India
|Batter
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nazma Khan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Vidhi Parmar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Deeksha Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shivi Sharma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kanishka Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Gongadi Trisha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sandhya Chhetri
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ramyashri KN
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Chandni Sharma
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sumiti Soni
|India
|Bowler
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Akshita Bhagat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Esha Oza
|UAE
|All-rounder
|Associate
|10 lakhs
|Maddie Penna
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Aayushi Shukla
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anaadi Tagde
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Triveni Vashistha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|20 lakhs
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Roshini Kiran
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Henrietta Pereira
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Keerthana Balakrishnan
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kira Chathli
|England
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Arya Gohane
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nalla Reddy
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Suman Meena
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonia Mendhiya
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sahana Pawar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karri Poojitha
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kaku Barman
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bidisha Dey
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Shishira Gowda
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Dimple Kanwar
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Sonali Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Mithila Vinod
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Karnika Karthick
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Ishita Khale
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Pragya Rawat
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Neetu Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Soumya Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Jazmine Gill
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Bharati Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Kalpana Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Palak Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Rekha Singh
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs
|Nisha Verma
|India
|All-rounder
|Uncapped
|10 lakhs