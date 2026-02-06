ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: How Much Prize Money RCB Will Earn After Winning Their Second Tournament Title?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to win their second title in WPL history.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST

Hyderabad: In a thrilling Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB emerged triumphant, completing the highest successful chase in the tournament's history. RCB won their second successive title by completing a target of 204 with two balls to spare. Delhi suffered a loss in the final for the fourth time.

How much prize money will the title winners earn?

RCB will take home INR 6 Crores for winning the silverware. The runner-up, Delhi Capitals, will get INR 3 Crores. The player of the tournament gets INR 5 lakh in prize money.

WPL 2026 prize money

Prize categoryAmount
Winner - Royal Challengers BengaluruRs 6 crore
Runners up - Delhi CapitalsRs 3 crore
MVP of the year - Sophie DevineRs 5 lakhs
Orange Cap Winner - Smriti MandhanaRs 5 lakhs
Purple Cap Winner - Sophie DevineRs 5 lakhs
Player(s) with Most Sixes - Harmanpreet KaurRs 5 lakhs
Most dot balls - Lauren BellRs 5 lakhs
Most IQ of the year - Sophie DevineRs 5 lakhs
Player with Best Strike Rate - Grace HarrisRs 5 lakhs
Emerging Player of the Year - Nandni SharmaRs 5 lakhs
Fair Player award - Mumbai Indians Rs 5 lakhs
Man of the Match in WPL Final - Smriti MandhanaRs 2.5 lakhs

Record-breaking evening in WPL

The match witnessed multiple records being broken as it was a high-scoring affair. RCB completed the highest successful chase in the tournament, and Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll scripted the highest partnership in PWL history. Also, the fastest half-century was registered in the tournament's history.

Mandhana and Voll’s partnership of 165 runs for the second wicket was the highest for any wicket in the history of the tournament. Also,. The chase is the second-highest successful chase in Women’s T20s behind West Indies' 213 in a T20I against Australia in 2023.

Smriti Mandhana completed her fifty in 23 deliveries and registered the fastest half-century in WPL history.

Highest target successfully chased in the WPL

204 - RCB vs DC, Vadodara, 2026*

202 - RCB vs GG, Vadodara, 2025

193 - MI vs GG, DY Patil, 2026

191 - MI vs GG, Delhi, 2024

189 - RCB vs GG, Brabourne, 2023

