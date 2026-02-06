WPL 2026: How Much Prize Money RCB Will Earn After Winning Their Second Tournament Title?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to win their second title in WPL history.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a thrilling Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB emerged triumphant, completing the highest successful chase in the tournament's history. RCB won their second successive title by completing a target of 204 with two balls to spare. Delhi suffered a loss in the final for the fourth time.
How much prize money will the title winners earn?
RCB will take home INR 6 Crores for winning the silverware. The runner-up, Delhi Capitals, will get INR 3 Crores. The player of the tournament gets INR 5 lakh in prize money.
🎥 𝙍𝘼𝙒 𝙀𝙈𝙊𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎, ft. Champions @RCBTweets ❤️— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 6, 2026
From nerve-wracking final few moments to the sweet taste of a 𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 🏆
The reactions say it all 🥳#TATAWPL | #ClaimTheCrown | #RCBvDC | #Final pic.twitter.com/NyysOIvruI
WPL 2026 prize money
|Prize category
|Amount
|Winner - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 6 crore
|Runners up - Delhi Capitals
|Rs 3 crore
|MVP of the year - Sophie Devine
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Orange Cap Winner - Smriti Mandhana
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Purple Cap Winner - Sophie Devine
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Player(s) with Most Sixes - Harmanpreet Kaur
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Most dot balls - Lauren Bell
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Most IQ of the year - Sophie Devine
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Player with Best Strike Rate - Grace Harris
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Emerging Player of the Year - Nandni Sharma
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Fair Player award - Mumbai Indians
|Rs 5 lakhs
|Man of the Match in WPL Final - Smriti Mandhana
|Rs 2.5 lakhs
Record-breaking evening in WPL
The match witnessed multiple records being broken as it was a high-scoring affair. RCB completed the highest successful chase in the tournament, and Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll scripted the highest partnership in PWL history. Also, the fastest half-century was registered in the tournament's history.
𝘾.𝙃.𝘼.𝙈.𝙋.𝙄.𝙊.𝙉.𝙎 🏆🏆— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 5, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have Claimed the Crown once again in spectacular fashion to clinch the #TATAWPL 2026 title ❤️#ClaimTheCrown | #RCBvDC | #Final | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/JDKUm3BDqk
Mandhana and Voll’s partnership of 165 runs for the second wicket was the highest for any wicket in the history of the tournament. Also,. The chase is the second-highest successful chase in Women’s T20s behind West Indies' 213 in a T20I against Australia in 2023.
Smriti Mandhana completed her fifty in 23 deliveries and registered the fastest half-century in WPL history.
Highest target successfully chased in the WPL
204 - RCB vs DC, Vadodara, 2026*
202 - RCB vs GG, Vadodara, 2025
193 - MI vs GG, DY Patil, 2026
191 - MI vs GG, Delhi, 2024
189 - RCB vs GG, Brabourne, 2023