WPL 2026: How Much Prize Money RCB Will Earn After Winning Their Second Tournament Title?

Hyderabad: In a thrilling Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB emerged triumphant, completing the highest successful chase in the tournament's history. RCB won their second successive title by completing a target of 204 with two balls to spare. Delhi suffered a loss in the final for the fourth time.

How much prize money will the title winners earn?

RCB will take home INR 6 Crores for winning the silverware. The runner-up, Delhi Capitals, will get INR 3 Crores. The player of the tournament gets INR 5 lakh in prize money.

WPL 2026 prize money

Prize category Amount Winner - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 6 crore Runners up - Delhi Capitals Rs 3 crore MVP of the year - Sophie Devine Rs 5 lakhs Orange Cap Winner - Smriti Mandhana Rs 5 lakhs Purple Cap Winner - Sophie Devine Rs 5 lakhs Player(s) with Most Sixes - Harmanpreet Kaur Rs 5 lakhs Most dot balls - Lauren Bell Rs 5 lakhs Most IQ of the year - Sophie Devine Rs 5 lakhs Player with Best Strike Rate - Grace Harris Rs 5 lakhs Emerging Player of the Year - Nandni Sharma Rs 5 lakhs Fair Player award - Mumbai Indians Rs 5 lakhs Man of the Match in WPL Final - Smriti Mandhana Rs 2.5 lakhs

Record-breaking evening in WPL