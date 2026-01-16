WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Register Their First Win Of Season, Beating Mumbai Indians By Seven Wickets
Harleen Deol played a brilliant knock of 64 runs in the WPL fixture against the Mumbai Indians.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 10:11 AM IST
Hyderabad: UP Warriorz (UPW) registered their first victory of the Women’s Premier League 2026, beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in the match No. 8 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Harleen Deol shone with the bat, playing a knock of an unbeaten 64 while the bowling unit dished out a collective effort.
Harleen Deol leads UP Warriorz over the finish line
Chasing a target of 162, UP Warriorz were reduced to 45/2 as they lost wickets in the form of Meg Lanning (25) and Kiran Navgire (10). Harleen Deol, who walked in to bat at No.4, stitched a crucial partnership of 73 runs from just 49 deliveries for the third wicket with Phoebe Litchfield (25). Harleen then formed an explosive partnership of 44 runs from 19 deliveries for the fourth wicket with Chloe Tryon (unbeaten 27 runs from 11 deliveries).
A clinical chase 💛@UPWarriorz open their account in #TATAWPL 2026 with a 7⃣-wicket victory over #MI 🥳— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 15, 2026
Harleen starred with the bat, amassing an unbeaten 64 runs from 39 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries. Her knock helped the team take down the target with 11 deliveries to spare.
Nat Sciver-Brunt picked up two wickets for MI.
Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fifty guides MI to 161/5
MI were put in to bat first by the UP Warriorz, and two batters stood out for them with impressive performances. Nat Sciver-Brunt shone with a knock of 65 runs from 43 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries and one six. Also, Nicola Carey played a cameo of unbeaten 32 runs from 20 deliveries in the lower order. Brunt’s fifty in the middle order and Carey’s explosive finish helped the team post 161/5, but that total wasn’t good enough in the end to seal a win.
Ganpati Bappa Morya! The wait is OVER. The first W is HERE 💛💜#UPWarriorz #UttarDega #TATAWPL #MIvsUPW pic.twitter.com/jEGGYwDrYc— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) January 15, 2026
MI at second, UPW at fifth
Mumbai Indians are in second place in the points table, currently winning two and losing two matches out of the four they have played. On the other hand, UPW are struggling at the bottom of the standings with just one win from four matches and three defeats.