WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Register Their First Win Of Season, Beating Mumbai Indians By Seven Wickets

Hyderabad: UP Warriorz (UPW) registered their first victory of the Women’s Premier League 2026, beating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in the match No. 8 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Harleen Deol shone with the bat, playing a knock of an unbeaten 64 while the bowling unit dished out a collective effort.

Harleen Deol leads UP Warriorz over the finish line

Chasing a target of 162, UP Warriorz were reduced to 45/2 as they lost wickets in the form of Meg Lanning (25) and Kiran Navgire (10). Harleen Deol, who walked in to bat at No.4, stitched a crucial partnership of 73 runs from just 49 deliveries for the third wicket with Phoebe Litchfield (25). Harleen then formed an explosive partnership of 44 runs from 19 deliveries for the fourth wicket with Chloe Tryon (unbeaten 27 runs from 11 deliveries).

Harleen starred with the bat, amassing an unbeaten 64 runs from 39 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries. Her knock helped the team take down the target with 11 deliveries to spare.