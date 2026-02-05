ETV Bharat / sports

WPL 2026: RCB Win Second Successive Title: DC Lose Final Yet Again

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the final of the Women's Premier League 2026 beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll helped the team secure the title for the second successive time. Notably, RCB's men team holds Indian Premier League (IPL) title while women's team bag WPL title. Notably, DC have now lost every WPL final after reaching the title decider in all the editions.

RCB completes highest chase in WPL history

Chasing the target of a challenging 204, RCB lost the wicket of Grace Harris (9) early in the innings and were reduced to 9/1. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Australian batter Georgia Voll joined hands for the second wicket after that and put the team into commanding position. They formed a partnership of 165 runs from 92 balls.

Mandhana was magnificent during her stay at the crease playing shorts to all parts of the ground and made a daunting target look ordinary with a knock of 87 runs from 41 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes. Voll supported from the other end amassing 79 runs from 54 deliveries forming a record partnership with the captain.

RCB were heading towards the target but they suffered a sudden collapse as they were reduced to 191/4 from 174/1 in quick succession. Wickets of Voll, Richa Ghosh (6) and Mandhana were dismissed in a span of 17 runs.