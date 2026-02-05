WPL 2026: RCB Win Second Successive Title: DC Lose Final Yet Again
RCB won the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 11:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the final of the Women's Premier League 2026 beating Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara. Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll helped the team secure the title for the second successive time. Notably, RCB's men team holds Indian Premier League (IPL) title while women's team bag WPL title. Notably, DC have now lost every WPL final after reaching the title decider in all the editions.
RCB completes highest chase in WPL history
Chasing the target of a challenging 204, RCB lost the wicket of Grace Harris (9) early in the innings and were reduced to 9/1. Captain Smriti Mandhana and Australian batter Georgia Voll joined hands for the second wicket after that and put the team into commanding position. They formed a partnership of 165 runs from 92 balls.
Mandhana was magnificent during her stay at the crease playing shorts to all parts of the ground and made a daunting target look ordinary with a knock of 87 runs from 41 deliveries laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes. Voll supported from the other end amassing 79 runs from 54 deliveries forming a record partnership with the captain.
RCB were heading towards the target but they suffered a sudden collapse as they were reduced to 191/4 from 174/1 in quick succession. Wickets of Voll, Richa Ghosh (6) and Mandhana were dismissed in a span of 17 runs.
RCB needed 10 runs from the last over and Sree Charani was set to bowl the decisive over. Radha Yadav’s decisive strike helped the team script a record chase in the WPL history.
DC post 203/4 thanks to Jemimah’s fifty
Being put into bat first, openers Lizelle Lee (37) and Shafali Verma (20) provided a opening partnership of 49 runs to DC before the latter was dismissed. Lee also departed back to the pavilion after adding 23 runs for the second wicket with Laura Wolvaardt and the batting team was on 72/2.
The pair of Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues formed a decisive partnership of 76 runs for the third wicket and that played a key role in the team crossing the 200-run mark. While the South African batter scored 44 runs, Rodrigues played a knock of 57 runs. Chinelle Henry played an explosive knock of unbeaten 35 runs from 15 deliveries at the end to help the team post 203/4.
Sayali Satghare, Arundhati Reddy and Nadine de Klerk picked one wicket each but Lauren Bell turned out to be the most economical bowler conceding only 19 runs from four overs.