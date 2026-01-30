RCB Enter Second WPL Final Beating UP Warriorz By Eight Wickets
Defending Champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored an easy win over UP Warriorz by eight wickets.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru dished out an all-round display to outplay UP Warriorz by eight wickets in a dominant win. The team entered their second Women’s Premier League final out of the four editions played so far. Notably, RCB are the defending champions as they won the previous edition.
RCB chase the target in just 13.1 overs
The target of 144 runs turned out to be a walk in the park for RCB as they completed the chase in just 13.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Openers Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries to ensure a dominant victory for the team. While Harris racked up 75 runs from 37 deliveries, captain Mandhana scored 54 from 27 deliveries.
Shikha Pandey and Asha Sobhana Joy picked up one wicket each for the team.
UP Warriorz restricted to 143/8
Despite a solid start from the opening duo of Meg Lanning and Deepti Sharma, UP Warriorz managed to post only 143/8 while batting first. The former played a knock of 41 runs from 30 deliveries while the latter produced an innings of 55 runs from 43 balls. The pair added 74 runs from just 8.1 overs for the first wicket and were set for a huge total.
However, the team suffered a collapse after that, losing eight wickets in the next 69 runs. RCB’s comeback was led by Nadine de Klerk, who picked four wickets, while Grace Harris scalped two wickets. Lauren Bell and Shreyanka Patil chipped in with one wicket each.
Close contest for the second and third place
There are three teams in the race for the second and third positions in the points table. Gujarat Giants (GG) will play against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league stage match, and the winner is likely to confirm their place in the eliminator. In the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and UP Warriorz (UPW), if the former wins, they will have a shot at getting a place in the eliminator.