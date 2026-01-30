ETV Bharat / sports

RCB Enter Second WPL Final Beating UP Warriorz By Eight Wickets

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru dished out an all-round display to outplay UP Warriorz by eight wickets in a dominant win. The team entered their second Women’s Premier League final out of the four editions played so far. Notably, RCB are the defending champions as they won the previous edition.

RCB chase the target in just 13.1 overs

The target of 144 runs turned out to be a walk in the park for RCB as they completed the chase in just 13.1 overs with eight wickets in hand. Openers Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana scored half-centuries to ensure a dominant victory for the team. While Harris racked up 75 runs from 37 deliveries, captain Mandhana scored 54 from 27 deliveries.

Shikha Pandey and Asha Sobhana Joy picked up one wicket each for the team.