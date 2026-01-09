ETV Bharat / sports

MI vs RCB WPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss; Opt To Bowl

Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to start with the match between Defending Champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana chose to bowl first after RCB won the toss. The toss was done earlier as a blockbuster opening ceremony was to be held before the start of the match.

Mandhana said that they have chosen to bowl first, considering the probability of the dew factor playing a role in the later stages of the match.

“We’re going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment,” she said at the toss.