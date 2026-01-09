MI vs RCB WPL 2026: Bengaluru Win Toss; Opt To Bowl
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have elected to bowl after winning the toss in the opening match of the WPL 2026.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to start with the match between Defending Champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. RCB captain Smriti Mandhana chose to bowl first after RCB won the toss. The toss was done earlier as a blockbuster opening ceremony was to be held before the start of the match.
Mandhana said that they have chosen to bowl first, considering the probability of the dew factor playing a role in the later stages of the match.
🚨 Toss 🚨@RCBTweets won the toss against @mipaltan in the season opener and elected to bowl first.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026
“We’re going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing. The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment,” she said at the toss.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur informed at the toss that Hayley Matthews will miss the game as she is feeling unwell. Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Lauren Bell, and Linsey Smith are four overseas players in the squad.
Playing XI
RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
MI: Nat Sciver-Brunt, G Kamalini(w), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Saika Ishaque.