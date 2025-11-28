WPL 2026: How All Five Teams Stack Up After After Mega Auction For Upcoming Edition?
The mega auction for the WPL 2026 was concluded in New Delhi on Thursday with a total of 67 players getting sold to five franchises.
Hyderabad: The mega auction for the next year’s edition of the Women’s Premier League was held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27. A total of 67 players were sold to five franchises in the bidding process. Indian players were in focus after their recent World Cup triumph and were in high demand at the auction table. 44 Indian players were taken in the auction.
Player of the tournament in the ODI World Cup, Deepti Sharma, was the most expensive player as UP Warriorz paid a sum of Rs 3.20 crore to acquire her services. Amelia Kerr was the second most expensive pick as the Mumbai Indians paid a whopping sum of Rs 3 crore to acquire her services.
Following is the summary of how the squads are stacked up after the IPL 2026 mega auction
Mumbai Indians
Total Squad: 16 (6 overseas)
MI focused on retaining the squad that has helped them win two of the three seasons. They spent a major share of their budget - 52 % on New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr. The team has formed a strong squad with the inclusion of quality all-rounders. Only three out of their 16 players are specialist bowlers.
List of players bought by MI
- Amelia Kerr (Rs 3 crore)
- Shabnim Ismail (Rs 60 lakh)
- Sanskriti Gupta (Rs 20 lakh)
- Sajeevan Sajana (Rs 75 lakh)
- Rahila Firdous (Rs 10 lakh)
- Nicola Carey (Rs 30 lakh)
- Poonam Khemnar (Rs 10 lakh)
- Triveni Vasistha (Rs 20 lakh)
- Nalla Reddy (Rs 10 lakh)
- Saika Ishaque (Rs 30 lakh)
- Milly Illingworth (Rs 10 lakh)
Updated MI squad after the auction
Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver Brunt, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Total Squad: 16 (6 overseas)
The team has quality overseas power-hitters in the form of Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk, but they lack an Indian reliable batter who can work as a bridge between the middle and lower order, providing an element of stability in the batting unit.
List of players bought by RCB
- Georgia Voll (Rs 60 lakh)
- Nadine de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh)
- Radha Yadav (Rs 65 lakh)
- Lauren Bell (Rs 90 lakh)
- Linsey Smith (Rs 30 lakh)
- Prema Rawat (Rs 10 lakh)
- Arundhati Reddy (Rs 75 lakh)
- Pooja Vastrakar (Rs 85 lakh)
- Grace Harris (Rs 75 lakh)
- Gautami Naik (Rs 10 lakh)
- Kumar Prathyoosha (Rs 10 lakh)
- Dayalan Hemalatha (Rs 30 lakh)
Updated RCB squad after the auction
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha, Dayalan Hemalatha.
UP Warriorz
Total Squad: 18 (6 overseas)
With the biggest purse among them in the auction, the franchise has assembled a well-rounded squad. The team made three of the five most expensive buys - Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Meg Lanning - belonged to them. The team’s bowling unit looks strong but they might face some issues in the batting unit, lacking an aggressive batter suitable for the T20 format.
List of players bought by UPW
- Deepti Sharma (Rs 3.2 crore RTM)
- Sophie Ecclestone (Rs 85 lakh)
- Meg Lanning (Rs 1.90 crore)
- Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1.20 crore)
- Kiran Navgire (Rs 60 lakh)
- Harleen Deol (Rs 50 lakh)
- Kranti Goud (Rs 50 lakh RTM)
- Asha Shobhana (Rs 1.10 crore)
- Deandra Dottin (Rs 80 lakh)
- Shikha Pandey (Rs 2.40 crore)
- Shipra Giri (Rs 10 lakh)
- Simran Shaikh (Rs 10 lakh)
- Tara Norris (Rs 10 lakh)
- Chloe Tryon (Rs 30 lakh)
- Suman Meena (Rs 10 lakh)
- Gongadi Trisha (Rs 10 lakh)
- Pratika Rawal (Rs 50 lakh)
Updated UPW squad after auction
Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Shobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Gongadi Trisha, Pratika Rawal.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Total Squad: 16 (6 overseas)
All-rounders and top-order batters are areas of strength for the team, but they are short of the Indian fast bowlers. 16-year-old Deeya Yadav is an exciting prospect in the team, as she has been rated highly by many.
List of players bought by DC
- Laura Wolvaardt (Rs 1.10 crore)
- Chinelle Henry (Rs 1.30 crore)
- Shree Charani (Rs 1.30 crore)
- Sneh Rana (Rs 50 lakh)
- Lizelle Lee (Rs 30 lakh)
- Deeya Yadav (Rs 10 lakh)
- Taniya Bhatia (Rs 30 lakh)
- Mamatha Madiwala (Rs 10 lakh)
- Nandini Sharma (Rs 20 lakh)
- Lucy Hamilton (Rs 10 lakh)
- Minnu Mani (Rs 40 lakh)
Updated DC squad after the auction
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandini Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani.
Gujarat Giants
Total Squad: 18 (6 overseas)
List of players bought by GG
- Sophie Devine (Rs 2 crore)
- Renuka Singh (Rs 60 lakh)
- Bharati Fulmali (Rs 70 lakh)
- Titas Sadhu (Rs 30 lakh)
- Kashvee Gautam (Rs 65 lakh)
- Kanika Ahuja (Rs 30 lakh)
- Tanuja Kanwar (Rs 45 lakh)
- Georgia Wareham (Rs 1 crore)
- Anushka Sharma (Rs 45 lakh)
- Happy Kumar (Rs 10 lakh)
- Kim Garth (Rs 50 lakh)
- Yastika Bhatia (Rs 50 lakh)
- Shivani Singh (Rs 10 lakh)
- Danielle Wyatt Hedge (Rs 50 lakh)
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Rs 40 lakh)
- Ayushi Soni (Rs 30 lakh)
Updated GG squad after the auction
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Bharati Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumar, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt Hedge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni.