WPL 2026: How All Five Teams Stack Up After After Mega Auction For Upcoming Edition?

Hyderabad: The mega auction for the next year’s edition of the Women’s Premier League was held in New Delhi on Thursday, November 27. A total of 67 players were sold to five franchises in the bidding process. Indian players were in focus after their recent World Cup triumph and were in high demand at the auction table. 44 Indian players were taken in the auction.

Player of the tournament in the ODI World Cup, Deepti Sharma, was the most expensive player as UP Warriorz paid a sum of Rs 3.20 crore to acquire her services. Amelia Kerr was the second most expensive pick as the Mumbai Indians paid a whopping sum of Rs 3 crore to acquire her services.

Following is the summary of how the squads are stacked up after the IPL 2026 mega auction

Mumbai Indians

Total Squad: 16 (6 overseas)

MI focused on retaining the squad that has helped them win two of the three seasons. They spent a major share of their budget - 52 % on New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr. The team has formed a strong squad with the inclusion of quality all-rounders. Only three out of their 16 players are specialist bowlers.

List of players bought by MI

Amelia Kerr (Rs 3 crore)

Shabnim Ismail (Rs 60 lakh)

Sanskriti Gupta (Rs 20 lakh)

Sajeevan Sajana (Rs 75 lakh)

Rahila Firdous (Rs 10 lakh)

Nicola Carey (Rs 30 lakh)

Poonam Khemnar (Rs 10 lakh)

Triveni Vasistha (Rs 20 lakh)

Nalla Reddy (Rs 10 lakh)

Saika Ishaque (Rs 30 lakh)

Milly Illingworth (Rs 10 lakh)

Updated MI squad after the auction

Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver Brunt, G Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Total Squad: 16 (6 overseas)

The team has quality overseas power-hitters in the form of Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk, but they lack an Indian reliable batter who can work as a bridge between the middle and lower order, providing an element of stability in the batting unit.

List of players bought by RCB