GG vs UPW WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Post 207/4 Thanks To Ashleigh Gardner’s Fifty
Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner scored fifty to help the team post more than 200 runs while batting first.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Mumbai: The fourth season of the Women's Premier League began on January 9th at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The second match of the league is being played today between UP Warriors (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) in Navi Mumbai. UP's new captain, Meg Lanning, won the toss and elected to bowl first.
After losing the toss and batting first, the Gujarat Giants scored a massive 207 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their allotted 20 overs, setting UP a target of 208 runs to win. Gujarat had a brilliant start, adding 41 runs for the first wicket partnership. Beth Mooney scored 13 runs, while Sophie Devine played a quickfire innings of 38 runs off 20 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Following that, Anushka Sharma and captain Ashleigh Gardner forged a 103-run partnership for the third wicket. Anushka scored 44 runs off 30 balls, including 7 fours, while Gardner made 65 runs off 41 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Towards the end, Georgia Wareham (27 runs off 10 balls) and Bharti Fulmali (14 runs off 7 balls) scored quick runs. For UP, Sophie Ecclestone was the most successful bowler, taking 2 wickets for 32 runs in 4 overs, while Shikha Pandey and Deandra Dottin claimed one wicket each.
Before this match, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants had faced each other six times, with both teams winning three matches each.
In the tournament's opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a thrilling victory against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai Indians will play their next match less than 24 hours later, on Saturday, against Delhi Capitals in the second game of the first double-header of WPL 2026.
Playing XI
Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.
UP Warriorz: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Kranti Gaud